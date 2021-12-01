RST vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 33 & 34

The Royal Strikers (RST) will take on Gozo (GOZ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday.

The Royal Strikers have lost all four of their ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They fell to a 53-run defeat in their last outing against Marsa. Gozo have also lost all four of their matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings. They lost their last ECS T10 Malta match against the American University of Malta by seven wickets.

RST vs GOZ Probable Playing 11 Today

RST XI

Savio Thomas (C), Rejit Abraham, Manuel Jobi (WK), Rubin James, Jaison Jerome, Kushlesh Koppaka, Ashwin Raju, Shijil Shaji, Livin Varghese, Jaimon Johnson, Alwin John.

GOZ XI

Jerin Jacob (C), Ajeesh Antony, Shiju Vava (WK), Indika Perera, Milton Devasia, Senthil Raj, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rajan Sharma, Rishal Simon, Aji Wilson, Joshby Job.

Match Details

RST vs GOZ, Matches 33 & 34, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 1st December 2021, 01:00 PM and 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Marsa Sports Club is a sporting one. However, the track tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue being 90 runs.

Today’s RST vs GOZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Savio Thomas: Thomas hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECS T10 Malta, scoring only 23 runs in four outings. But he could score some crucial runs for his team on Wednesday.

Batters

Ashwin Raju: Raju has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 73.33, while also picking up a wicket in four matches. He is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball in Wednesday's double-header.

Milton Devasia: Although Devasia failed to perform with the bat in the last couple of matches, he is a top-quality batter who can play a big knock today. In three ECS T10 Malta matches, he has scored 11 runs and picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

Rajan Sharma: Sharma can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has scored 18 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.07 in four matches.

Aji Wilson: Wilson has scored 27 runs and took two wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rubin James: James has bowled exceptionally well in the ECS T10 Malta, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.71 in four outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Sandeep Sasikumar: Sasikumar has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 2/15, in four matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in RST vs GOZ Dream11 prediction team

Rubin James (RST) - 188 points

Sandeep Sasikumar (GOZ) - 162 points

Rajan Sharma (GOZ) - 142 points

Aji Wilson (GOZ) - 125 points

Kushlesh Koppaka (RST) - 96 points

Important Stats for RST vs GOZ Dream11 prediction team

Rajan Sharma: 18 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 85.71 and ER - 7.07

Aji Wilson: 27 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 87.09 and ER - 5.00

Kushlesh Koppaka: 48 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 129.73 and ER - 11.25

Rubin James: 5 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.71

Sandeep Sasikumar: 4 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.00

RST vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

RST vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Savio Thomas, Milton Devasia, Joshby Job, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Aji Wilson, Rajan Sharma, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon.

Captain: Rajan Sharma. Vice-captain: Kushlesh Koppaka.

RST vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Savio Thomas, Milton Devasia, Joshby Job, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Aji Wilson, Rajan Sharma, Rubin James, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Rajan Sharma. Vice-captain: Sandeep Sasikumar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar