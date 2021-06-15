RST vs MAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 16th, 2021

In Match No. 9 and 10 of ECS T10 Malta 2021, the defending champions Marsa (MAR) will go up against the new entrants of the league, Royal Strikers (RST). The match will take place at this Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

One of the oldest cricket clubs in Malta, Marsa is one of the most formidable setups in the Malta cricket circuit. They won the summer edition of ECS T10 Malta 2020 and were also the runner-up in the domestic league last year.

On the other hand, challenging them is the rechristened side of Royal Strikers. They are a newly inducted team into the Malta Cricket circuit, having previously competed in their debut season of Malta domestic cricket in 2020 as Paola Boys CC.

In their first two fixtures of the season, they were completely outplayed by the American University of Malta, as the latter side won the games by 72 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Marsa will hope to put their best foot forward in their season opener, while the Royal Strikers will be on the lookout for their first victory.

Having said that, let's take a look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for the ECS T10 Malta fixture between Marsa and Royal Strikers.

#3 Livin Varghese

The right-handed top-order batsman is a key player in the Royal Strikers unit. Being the top scorer for the Royal Strikers in the 2020 summer league in Malta, the team will rely on him to give them a flying start.

He is also a handy medium-pace bowler who will be seen chipping in with an over or two during the middle overs. With his all-round contribution in mind, he can be a sure pick as a captain or a vice-captain in your fantasy team.

#2 Nowell Khosla

The right-handed opening batsman was the second-highest run-getter in the previous edition of ECS T10 Malta. He amassed 235 runs at an average of almost 30 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 185 from 10 matches.

He is a six-hitting machine with 21 maximums to his name. This makes him a very destructive batsman, and you would not want to miss out on him in your fantasy team for the upcoming ECS T10 Malta fixture between Marsa and Royal Strikers.

#1 Fanyan Mughal

One of the frontline all-rounders in the Marsa setup, Fanyan Mughal, played a pivotal role in the team’s success last year. He played his part to perfection with both bat and ball.

He gleaned 164 runs at a strike rate of 108 and picked up seven wickets in the previous edition. Hailed as a death-overs specialist, Marsa will once again bank on Fanyan to deliver with the bat and ball in the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Malta.

