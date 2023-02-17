RST vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Malta 2023, Match 78 & 79

The Royal Strikers (RST) will take on the Msida Warriors (MSW) in the 78 & 79 matches of the ECS Malta 2023 at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RST vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 78 & 79.

The Royal Strikers are fourth in the table. They have won nine of their 12 games and have lost thrice. The Strikers have picked up 18 points so far and have won three of their last games.

The Msida Warriors, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings. They have played 12 matches and have been victorious in six of them. However, they are on a three-match losing streak and need to bounce back to put their campaign back on track.

RST vs MSW Match Details, Match 78 & 79

The Match 78 & 79 of ECS Malta 2023 will be played on February 17 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 6.40 pm and 8.40 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RST vs MSW, ECS Malta 2023, Match 78 & 79

Date and Time: February 17, 2023, 6.40 pm and 8.40 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RST vs MSW Pitch Report

The track here has been great for batting and we have seen plenty of high scores already. Batters will enjoy their time on this surface while bowlers need to be very careful with their line and length. Four of the last five matches have been won by sides opting to bat first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 94.8

Average second innings score: 70

RST vs MSW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Royal Strikers: W-W-W-L-NR

Msida Warriors: L-L-L-W-NR

RST vs MSW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Strikers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Royal Strikers Probable Playing 11

Thanseer Thahir, Chamkaur Singh, Roshan Lorance, Priyan Pushparajan (c), Manuel Augustine (wk), Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas, Arjun Jose, Jais Mathew, Allam Bala, and Clinto Paul.

Msida Warriors Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Msida Warriors Probable Playing 11

Rocky Dianish, Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Joy Mathai, Manuel Antony, Bristo Baby, Tom Thomas, and Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal.

RST vs MSW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Danish (12 matches, 148 runs, Strike Rate: 128.70)

R Danis is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 148 runs in 12 matches and has a strike rate of over 128. He is the leading run-scorer for his side.

Top Batter pick

D Kumar (10 matches, 132 runs, Strike Rate: 206.25)

D Kumar has also been reliable with the bat in hand. He has scored 132 runs in 10 matches and his strike rate of 206.25 has been very impressive.

Top All-rounder pick

S Sukumaran (8 matches, 87 runs and 10 wickets)

S Sukamaran has been useful as an all-rounder for his team. He has amassed 87 runs and has also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

Top Bowler pick

J Jerome (8 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

J Jerome has been the best bowler for his team. He has scalped 13 wickets in eight games and has a strong economy rate of 7.50.

RST vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

P Pushparajan

P Pushparajan is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament. He has hammered 327 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.70 and also has a terrific strike rate of 215.13. Pushparajan has also taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.50. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your RST vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Joy

S Joy is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped 12 wickets so far in 12 games at an average of 17.42. He has also chipped in with 143 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of over 124.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RST vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points P Pushparajan 327 runs and 9 wickets 927 points S Joy 143 runs and 12 wickets 639 points S Sukumaran 87 runs and 10 wickets 531 points J Jerome 13 wickets 519 points A Soman 97 runs and 9 wickets 464 points

RST vs MSW match expert tips

P Pushparajan has been brilliant with both the bat and the ball. He is a must-have captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

RST vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 78 & 79, Head to Head League

RST vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: R Dianish, C Sudarsanan

Batters: D Kumar, C Singh, R Lorance

All-rounders: P Pushparajan, S Sukumaran, A Soman, S Thomas

Bowlers: S Joy, J Jerome

RST vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 78 & 79, Grand League

RST vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: R Dianish, C Sudarsanan

Batters: D Kumar, C Singh, R Lorance

All-rounders: P Pushparajan, S Sukumaran, A Soman, S Thomas

Bowlers: S Joy, J Jerome

