RST vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 47 & 48

Royal Strikers (RST) will take on Msida Warriors (MSW) in match numbers 47 and 48 of the ECS T10 Malta 2023 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RST vs MSW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Royal Strikers have been in top form this season. They have won six and lost just two games out of the eight that they have played so far. They are third in the points table.

Msida Warriors, on the other hand, have fared well too. They have a win-loss record of 5-3 but are fifth in the table.

RST vs MSW, Match Details

The 47th and 48th matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2023 between Royal Strikers and Msida Warriors will be played on February 10, 2023, at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm and 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 47 and Match 48.

Match: RST vs MSW

Date & Time: February 10, 2023, 5.30 pm and 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club in Marsa has been an excellent one to bat on and teams have consistently scored big. However, teams chasing have a better record at this venue in this tournament so far.

RST vs MSW Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Royal Strikers: W, W, W, W, W

Msida Warriors: W, L, W, W, L

RST vs MSW Probable Playing 11 today

Royal Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Royal Strikers Probable Playing XI: Thanseer Thahir, Chamkaur Singh, Roshan Lorance, Priyan Pushparajan (c), Manuel Augustine (wk), Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas, Arjun Jose, Jais Mathew, Allam Bala, and Clinto Paul.

Msida Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Msida Warriors Probable Playing XI: Shijil Joy (c), Rocky Dianish (wk), Divyesh Kumar, Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Jibin Sebastian, Sajith Sukumaran, Joy Mathai, Ajin Soman, Tom Thomas, and Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal.

Today’s RST vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rocky Dianish (8 matches, 139 runs)

Rocky Dianish is in good touch with the bat. The MSW wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 139 runs at a strike rate of 140.40 in this tournament.

Top Batter Pick

Divyesh Kumar (6 innings, 119 runs)

Divyesh Kumar has batted six times in the T10 league and has scored 119 runs while striking at a rate of 216.36. Moreover, he has hit 10 fours and nine sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ajin Soman (8 matches, 8 wickets, 45 runs)

Ajin Soman has bowled well in this competition. He has picked up eight wickets and has an economy rate of 7.50. With the bat, he has mustered 45 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Jais Mathew (8 matches, 7 wickets)

Jais Mathew is the leading wicket-taker for RST in this tournament. He has taken seven scalps in eight matches so far.

RST vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Priyan Pushparajan (8 matches, 206 runs, 5 wickets)

Priyan Pushparajan has made significant all-round contributions in this tournament. He has scored 206 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 212.37 and has taken five scalps at an economy rate of 7.06.

Shijil Joy (8 matches, 79 runs, 10 wickets)

Shijil Joy has been consistently picking wickets and has returned with 10 scalps in eight games so far. With the bat, he has got 79 runs in seven outings at a strike rate of 151.92.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RST vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Priyan Pushparajan 206 runs & 5 wickets in 8 matches Shijil Joy 79 runs & 10 wickets in 8 matches Ajin Soman 45 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Divyesh Kumar 119 runs in 6 innings Jais Mathew 7 wickets in 8 matches

RST vs MSW match expert tips

Both teams have consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Priyan Pushparajan, and Chamkaur Singh will be the ones to watch out for.

RST vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Royal Strikers vs Msida Warriors - ECS T10 Malta 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Rocky Dianish

Batters: Kushlesh Koppaka, Divyesh Kumar, Roshan Lorance, Chamkaur Singh

All-rounders: Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Priyan Pushparajan

Bowlers: Shijil Joy, Sebin Thomas, Jais Mathew

RST vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Royal Strikers vs Msida Warriors - ECS T10 Malta 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Rocky Dianish

Batters: Divyesh Kumar, Roshan Lorance, Chamkaur Singh

All-rounders: Tony Louis, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Priyan Pushparajan

Bowlers: Shijil Joy, Clinto Paul, Jais Mathew

