RST vs SOC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 21st, 2021

The Royal Strikers are up against the Southern Crusaders in Match No. 27 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 at Marsa Sports Complex on Monday.

Both teams have had a disappointing start to their ECS T10 Malta campaigns, losing all four of their matches. The Southern Crusaders are placed fourth in the Group A table while the Royal Strikers are at the very bottom.

Both teams will be desperate to get their first points of this ECS T10 Malta season. Having said that, here are three players who can be your captain or vice-captain pick for your Dream 11 team as the Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders battle it out in the ECS T10 Malta league.

#3 Livin Varghese

Royal Strikers batsman Livin Varghese has scored 52 runs from four matches so far. His highest score of 33 came against Marsa. While the runs may not be a lot, he has the highest strike rate for his team at 144.44.

Varghese can do quite some damage with the bat should he get going. He should be in your Dream11 team for this contest.

#2 Jojo Thomas

Southern Crusaders off-spinner Jojo Thomas tops the bowling charts for his side. He has picked 5 wickets with best figures of 3/17 against the Atlas UTC Knights. Thomas has bowled with a decent economy of 7.20 as well.

Moreover, he also scored a quick-fire 8-ball 17, with a strike rate of 212.5 against Marsa in their last match, showcasing his ability to tonk the ball as he bats down the order. Therefore, he can fetch your Dream11 team with some valuable points.

#1 Bilal Khan

All-rounder Bilal Khan has scored 48 runs and picked up two wickets from three games for the Southern Crusaders. He has scored at a strike-rate of 160. Bilal certainly has the ability to hit the ball hard. He has also maintained an economy of just 5.66.

As the Southern Crusaders look for their first win in this year’s ECS T10 Malta, Bilal is expected to put up a good all-round show. He can therefore earn you points with both bat and ball.

Edited by Prem Deshpande