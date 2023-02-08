RST vs VLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 37

The 37th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see the Victoria Lions (VLS) squaring off against the Royal Strikers (RST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RST vs VLS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Royal Strikers have won four of their last six matches. The Victoria Lions, on the other hand, have won none of their last six matches of the tournament.

The Victoria Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Royal Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RST vs VLS Match Details

The 37th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 8 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RST vs VLS, Match 37

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Msida Warriors CC and Gozo, where a total of 95 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets in 13 overs.

RST vs VLS Form Guide

RST - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

VLS - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

RST vs VLS Probable Playing XI

RST Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanish Mani, Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas (c), Clinto Paul, Uday Maclean, Ashwin Raju, Allam Bala, Chanjal Sudarsanan (wk), Praveen John, Rahul Narayanan, Santhu Santhoshkumar

VLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Sujesh Appu, Milton Devasia (c), Aji Wilson, Alwin John, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Adhith Rajan, Satish Kumar-III, Vimal Pillai, Nibu John, Krishna Kumar-I, Sheril Peter

RST vs VLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Sudarsanan

C Sudarsanan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Pushpangadan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A John

R Lorance and A John are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Pushparajan

A Alocious and P Pushparajan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Thomas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Jerome

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Mathew and J Jerome. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Selvan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RST vs VLS match captain and vice-captain choices

A John

A John will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 288 points in the last six matches of the season.

P Pushparajan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Pushparajan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 384 points in the last six matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for RST vs VLS, Match 37

S Thomas

A John

P Pushparajan

A Alocious

J Jerome

Royal Strikers vs Victoria Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Strikers vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Sudarsanan

Batters: R Lorance, C Singh, A John

All-rounders: S Thomas, A Alocious, P Pushparajan, M Devasia, A Rajan

Bowlers: J Jerome, J Mathew

Royal Strikers vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Sudarsanan

Batters: R Lorance, C Singh, A John

All-rounders: S Thomas, A Alocious, P Pushparajan, M Devasia, A Rajan

Bowlers: J Jerome, J Mathew

