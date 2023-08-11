RSZ vs PZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Chandigarh T20 2023, Match 16

Rose Zone (RZ) will take on the Plaza Zone (PZ) in the 16th match of the Chandigarh T20 2023 at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, on Friday, August 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RSZ vs PZ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Plaza Zone have struggled in the Chandigarh T20 2023. They have lost three of their five games so far. With Sandeep Sharma, Siddhant Kathuria, Sukrant Sharma, Gurinder Singh, and Jagmeet Singh among their ranks, they will look to change things around this time and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Rose Zone have won one and lost one of their four games, with two matches ending without a result. They are third in the points rankings and will be hoping for a good showing on Friday.

RSZ vs PZ Match Details

The 16th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 11 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RSZ vs PZ, Match 16, Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

RSZ vs PZ Pitch Report

The track at the Sector 16 Stadium is well-balanced. The pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. There could also be some turn for spinners, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal.

RSZ vs PZ Probable Playing XI

RSZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Ankit Chaudhary, Rahul Sharma, Abhishek Singh, Shray Sidana (wk), Jagdeep Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Abhishek Saini, Arbab lqbal, Armaan Jakhar

PZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Jagmeet Singh, Guntashveer Singh, Aayush Sikka, Tavleen Singh, Akshit Rana (wk), Sukrant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma (c), Gurinder Singh, Mohd Ashad, Arjun Sharma, Siddhant Kathuria

Today’s RSZ vs PZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shray Sidana (2 matches, 5 runs)

Shray Sidana can be a good pick with the bat. He is a safe bet from the wicket-keeper's section.

Top Batter Pick

Jagmeet Singh (3 matches, 99 runs, Average: 33.00)

Jagmeet Singh has been in top form with the bat for the Plaza Zone, having scored 99 runs at an average of 33.00 in three games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rahul Sharma (2 matches, 49 runs, 1 wicket)

Rahul Sharma has been effective with both the bat and the ball. The experienced all-rounder has picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 5.50 and an average of 22.00, and has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 163.33.

Top Bowler Pick

Armaan Jakhar (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 11.00)

Armaan Jakhar is a well-known medium-pacer who has been in excellent form. The right-arm pacer has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 in two games.

RSZ vs PZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra has the ability to have a big batting impact. The experienced batter has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 110.34 and an average of 32.00 in two games.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma has looked really good with both the ball and the bat, and is an important player for his side, having scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 and taken two wickets in as many games.

5 Must-picks for RSZ vs PZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sukrant Sharma

Ankit Kaushik

Ankit Chaudhary

Gurinder Singh

Mohd Ashad

RSZ vs PZ match expert tips

Making Sandeep Sharma the captain of your fantasy team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities. With the pitch favoring batters, Manan Vohra is also another valuable asset for his team in this game.

RSZ vs PZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head-To-Head League

RSZ vs PZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Akshit Rana

Batters: Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Aayush Sikka, Jagmeet Singh

All-rounders: Siddhant Kathuria, Rahul Sharma, Abhishek Singh

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Arbab lqbal, Sukrant Sharma

RSZ vs PZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

RSZ vs PZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Shray Sidana

Batters: Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Kaushik, Jagmeet Singh

All-rounders: Siddhant Kathuria, Rahul Sharma, Guntashveer Singh

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Arbab lqbal, Sukrant Sharma