RSZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 19

The 19th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 tournament will see Rose Zone (RSZ) squaring off against Sukhna Zone (SZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RSZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rose Zone have won one of their last six matches. Sukhna Zone, on the other hand, has won four of their last six matches of the season.

Rose Zone will give it their all to win the match, but Sukhna Zone are expected to win this encounter.

RSZ vs SZ Match Details

The 19th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 13 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to start at 9:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RSZ vs SZ, Match 19

Date and Time: 13th August 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Leisure Zone and Rock Zone, where a total of 312 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

RSZ vs SZ Form Guide

RSZ - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

SZ - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

RSZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI

RSZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Manan Vohra (c), A Kumar, V Kashyap, Jagdeep Singh, G Singh, AK Kaushik, Arbab Iqbal, A Bakshi (wk), Abhishek Saini, Bheem Kanwar, Shray Sidana

SZ Playing XI

No injury updates

P Yadav (wk), Rohit Dhanda, M Khan, N Pajni, P Ahlawat, C Singh, A Shukla, S Singh (c), S Saini, Vikas Kumar, Raghav Goyal

RSZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Yadav

P Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Sidana is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Vohra

M Vohra and M Arslan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Pajni played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Sharma

C Singh and R Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Thind is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Shukla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and A Jakhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RSZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shukla

A Shukla will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 267 points in the last four matches.

M Vohra

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Vohra as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 120 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for RSZ vs SZ, Match 19

A Shukla

M Vohra

M Arslan

R Sharma

A Jakhar

Rose Zone vs Sukhna Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rose Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: N Pajni, M Arslan, M Vohra, A Chaudhary

All-rounders: C Singh, R Sharma, V Thind, A Singh

Bowlers: A Shukla, A Jakhar

Rose Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: N Pajni, M Arslan, M Vohra, A Chaudhary, A Kaushik

All-rounders: R Sharma, V Thind, A Singh

Bowlers: A Shukla, A Jakhar