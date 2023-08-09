RSZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 11

Match 11 of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Rose Zone (RSZ) squaring off against Sukhna Zone (SZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Wednesday, August 9.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RSZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Rose Zone have won one of their last three matches. Sukhna Zone, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches of the season. Rose Zone will give it their all to win the match, but Sukhna Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RSZ vs SZ Match Details

Match 11 of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 9 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RSZ vs SZ, Match 11

Date and Time: August 9, 2023, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Leisure Zone and Plaza Zone, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

RSZ vs SZ Form Guide

RSZ - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SZ - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

RSZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI

RSZ Playing XI

No injury updates

M Vohra (c), V Kashyap, Abhishek Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Ankit Chaudhary, AK Kaushik, Arbab Iqbal, Rahul Sharma, Abhishek Saini, Shray Sidana (wk), Armaan Jakhar

SZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Pratham Singh (wk), Rohit Dhanda, M Khan, N Pajni, P Ahlawat, C Singh, A Shukla, S Singh (c), S Saini, Vikas Kumar, Raghav Goyal

RSZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Yadav

P Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Sidana is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Vohra

M Vohra and M Arslan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Chaudhary played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Sharma

C Singh and R Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Nirmohi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and S Nirmohi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Jakhar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RSZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Vohra

M Vohra will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 120 points in the last two matches.

A Shukla

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Shukla the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 224 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for Rose Zone vs Sukhna Zone, Match 11

C Singh

R Sharma

S Nirmohi

A Shukla

P Yadav

Rose Zone vs Sukhna Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rose Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: N Pajni, M Arslan, M Vohra, A Kaushik, A Chaudhary, S Saharan

All-rounders: C Singh, R Sharma

Bowlers: S Nirmohi, A Shukla

Rose Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: M Arslan, M Vohra, A Kaushik, A Chaudhary

All-rounders: C Singh, R Sharma, A Singh

Bowlers: S Nirmohi, A Shukla, A Jakhar