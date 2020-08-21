RTCC vs BBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Match - Aug 22nd, 2020

The second match of the ECS T10 Hungary League pits Royal Tigers CC against Baggy Blues CC at the GB Oval.

Both teams begin their campaigns with this match with each looking to start with a solid win.

Although there isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, the Royal Tigers would fancy their chances of a victory owing to a well-balanced roster and loads of experience to fall back on in the crunch moments. However, this doesn't rule out the Blues, especially in a format that acts a great leveler.

With each side playing only three league games, the margin of error for both sides is quite minimal, paving the way for a competitive clash.

All in all, both teams should field their strongest possible side as they eye a winning start to their ECS T10 Hungary campaigns.

Squads to choose from

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Steffan Gooch, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Ali Haider, Sameer Ahmed Khan, Omer Zahid, Akramuliah Malikzada, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar and Neeshantha Geethan Liyanage.

Baggy Blues Cricket Club

Asanka Weligamage, Bharani Parvathi, Muhammad Hasnain, Raghav Sharma, Rameez Hashmi, Sachin Chauhan, Sandeep Mohandas, Duncan Shoebridge, Jack Murrell, Jeremy Polarouthu, Kalum Akurugoda, Kamran Shah, Sean Brennan, Suganth Raju, Tonmoy Gomes and Vinoth Ravindran.

Predicted Playing XI

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Z Kukikhel, M Ahuja, A Kheterpal, S Ahuja, K Deldar, S Khan, A Malikzada, N Liyanage, R Singh, H Mandhyan, M Bhaiji

Baggy Blues Cricket Club

B Parvathi, S Mohandas, K Akurugoda, S Raju, R Sharma, K Shah, A Weligamage, J Murrell, S Brennan, V Ravindran and R Hashmi.

Match Details

Match: Royal Tigers CC vs Baggy Blues CC

Date: 22nd August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Budapest

Pitch Report

If pitches in the other ECS competitions are any indications, the surface at the GB Oval should also be a decent batting track with some help available for the pacers.

Spin could play a part as well, although the dimensions of the ground aren't expected to aid them much.

Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the pitch conditions with 90 being a competitive total in this format.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RTCC vs BBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhajji, J Murrell, M Ahuja, V Ravindran, Z Kukikhel, A Weligamage, K Shah, S Ahuja, A Malikzada, S Khan and S Mohandas

Captain: S Ahuja, Vice-Captain: J Murrell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhajji, J Murrell, M Ahuja, S Brennan, S Raju, A Weligamage, K Shah, S Ahuja, A Malikzada, S Khan and S Mohandas

Captain: J Murrell, Vice-Captain: K Shah