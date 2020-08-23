RTCC vs COCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Match - Aug 23rd, 2020

The final of the ECS T10 Hungary League sees the Royal Tigers take on Cobra CC at the GB Oval.

The Tigers haven't put a foot wrong in this tournament with a perfect record in three games. Their opponents, Cobra CC, are quite the opposite, with their only win in the competition coming in the knockout match before this one.

Despite coming into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win, Cobra CC are the underdogs against a well-oiled Royal Tigers unit consisting of many Hungarian national team players.

With both sides expected to go all out for the trophy, we should be in for a very competitive clash to draw the curtains over what has been an entertaining ECS T10 Hungary League.

Squads to choose from

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Steffan Gooch, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Ali Haider, Sameer Ahmed Khan, Omer Zahid, Akramuliah Malikzada, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar and Neeshantha Geethan Liyanage.

Cobra Cricket Club

Ashutosh Mathur, Nitin Narve, Shanker Gudipati, Achuk Singh, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Sheikh, Satish Inakoti, Kalyan Padharthi, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapaka, Arun Venkatarajan, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan.

Predicted Playing XI

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Z Kukikhel, M Ahuja, S Mohammed, S Ahuja, K Deldar, S Gooch, H Deldar, N Liyanage, A Prashar, H Mandhyan, M Bhaiji

Cobra Cricket Club

N Narve, V Vasudev, B Adapaka, S Gudipati, S Inakoti, A Mathur, K Chander, A Kumar, S Mandali, S Ashwathnarayan and S Kumar

Match Details

Match: Royal Tigers CC vs Cobra CC

Date: 23rd August 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Budapest

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the sides, with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the sluggish outfield doesn't neutralise the dimensions of the venue, the batsman will find it tough going against the bowlers, who are getting it to move around a bit. With this being an all-important final, both teams will look to bat first and eye a score of at least 75.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RTCC vs COCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ashwathnarayan, M Ahuja, V Vasudev, A Kumar, S Gooch, S Inakoti, Z Kukikhel, H Deldar, H Mandhyan, S Mandali and A Liyanage

Captain: S Gooch, Vice-Captain: S Inakoti

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ashwathnarayan, M Ahuja, S Gudipati, A Kumar, S Gooch, S Inakoti, S Kumar, H Deldar, H Mandhyan, S Mandali and B Adapaka

Captain: S Gooch, Vice-Captain: S Ashwathnarayan