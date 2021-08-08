RTW vs. CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Ruby Trichy Warriors will take on Chepauk Super Gillies in the 28th match of the TNPL on August 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors are in second position in the points table with eight points and have already qualified for the playoffs. They will still need a victory to confirm their place in the top two.

Meanwhile, the Chepauk Super Gillies is in first position with nine points. They have qualified for the playoffs and have also confirmed their place in the top two.

RTW vs. CSG Probable Playing 11 Today

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Amit Sathvik, Santosh Shiv, Adithya Ganesh (WK), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Nidhish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, M Mathivannan, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (C), M Poiyamozhi

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (C), N Jagadeesan (WK), S Sujay, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander

Match Details

RTW vs CSG, TNPL 2021

Date and Time: August 8, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram stadium is ideal for spinners. Spinners would be key in restricting the batters due to the dryness of the ground. A target of around 150 could prove to be a challenging one for the chasing team.

The team that wins the toss will most likely choose to bat first.

Today’s RTW vs. CSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Narayan Jagadeesan: Jagadeesan has amassed 205 runs in five innings and is a key player for Chepauk.

Batters

Nidhish Rajagopal: Rajagopal has been decent with the bat, notching 159 runs in six matches.

Kaushik Gandhi: Gandhi has 120 runs to his name so far and could be a game-changer in today’s match.

All-rounders

Rajagopal Satish: Satish has picked up six wickets in as many games and has also scored some crucial runs with the bat.

Antony Dhas: Dhas has performed decently, scoring 94 runs while also picking up two wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Mathivanan M: Mathivanan has been brilliant with the ball grabbing eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Ravi Sai Kishore: Sai Kishore has performed exceptionally well, picking up seven wickets in just three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in RTW vs. CSG Dream11 prediction team

Rajgopal Satish: 390 points

Narayan Jagadeesan: 385 points

Ravi Sai Kishore: 300 points

Mathivanan M: 297 points

Saravana Kumar: 294 points

Important stats for RTW vs. CSG Dream11 prediction team

Rajgopal Satish: 6 matches, 88 runs, 6 wickets

Narayan Jagadeesan: 5 innings, 205 runs

Ravi Sai Kishore: 3 matches, 7 wickets

Mathivanan M: 6 matches, 8 wickets

Saravana Kumar: 6 matches, 8 wickets

RTW vs. CSG Dream11 Prediction Today

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Narayan Jagadeesan, Adithya Ganesh, Nidish Rajgopal, Kaushik Gandhi, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajgopal Satish, Sonu Yadav, Antony Dhas, Ravi Sai Kishore, Mathivanan M, Saravana Kumar

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan Vice-Captain: Mathivanan M

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Narayan Jagadeesan, Adnan Khan, Nidish Rajgopal, Kaushik Gandhi, Rajgopal Satish, Harish Kumar, Antony Dhas, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Sai Kishore, Mathivanan M, M Poiyamozhi

Captain: Ravi Sai Kishore. Vice-Captain: Rajgopal Satish.

