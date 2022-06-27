RTW vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022 Match 6

The Ruby Trichy Warriors will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the sixth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors began their season with an eight-wicket victory over the Dindigul Dragons, thanks to Nidhish Rajagopal and Adithya Ganesh's brilliant innings of 64 and 37 runs, respectively.

They'll look to carry this momentum into the upcoming games.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, will be playing their first game in the competition. With experienced players like Srikkanth Anirudha, M Mohammed, and K Gowtham on their roster, they will be hoping for two points on Monday.

RTW vs ITT Probable Playing 11 Today

RTW XI

Murali Vijay, Amith Sathvik V P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, P Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Ajay Krishna

ITT XI

Srikkanth Anirudha (c), Abhishek Hegde, P Francis Rokins, S Suresh Kumar, M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja (wk), Aswin Crist, DT Chandrasekar, Ravi Rajkumar

Match Details

RTW vs ITT, TNPL 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: June 27, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cements Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The Indian Cement Company Ground pitch is expected to help batters, so pacers will need to vary their line and length. The first and previous matches on this ground saw a 180+ score in both innings, and the same can be expected in this game.

Since both high-scoring games were easily chased, the captain who wins the toss should opt to chase.

Today's RTW vs ITT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Sathvik: Amit Sathvik is an attacking batter who likes to take on the bowlers from the first ball. He is expected to score some quick runs after a promising start in his previous game, where he scored 20 runs off 15 deliveries.

Batters

Murali Vijay: Murali Vijay, a veteran batter, fell short of expectations in his previous outing, scoring only 8 runs at the top of the order. He is, however, an experienced hitter who, given his ability to play big, is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Nidish Rajagopal: Nidish Rajagopal scored 64 runs off 48 deliveries and was an unsung hero in their first victory; once again, he can be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. With his medium-fast bowling prowess, he is a must-have player from RTW.

All-rounders

Ajay K Krishna: Ajay Krishna bowled brilliantly in his previous match, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 2.25. Given his current form and ability to bat in the middle order, he is a multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rahil Shah: Rahil Shah had a fantastic outing against DD, taking two wickets at an economy rate of just 6.00. Given his ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, he is an excellent addition to your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in RTW vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajay Krishna (RTW)

M Mohammed (ITT)

Adithya Ganesh (RTW)

S Siddharth (ITT)

Arun Mozhi (RTW)

Important stats for RTW vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Team

A Karippuswamy: Five wickets and 9 runs in three TNPL 2021 games.

M Mohammed: Six wickets and 73 runs in his last five TNPL games.

S Siddharth: 89 runs in five TNPL 2021 games.

RTW vs ITT Dream 11 Prediction (TNPL 2022)

RTW vs ITT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adithya Ganesh, Murali Vijay, P Francis Rokins, Nidhish Rajagopal, M Mohammed, K Gowtham, Antony Dhas, Ajay Krishna, Aswin Crist, DT Chandrasekar, Rahil Shah

Captain: Ajay Krishna Vice-captain: Murali Vijay

RTW vs ITT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adithya Ganesh, Murali Vijay, P Francis Rokins, Nidhish Rajagopal, M Mohammed, K Gowtham, Antony Dhas, Ajay Krishna, Aswin Crist, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Rahil Shah

Captain: Nidhish Rajagopal Vice-captain: M Mohammed.

