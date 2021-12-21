RUB vs AMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 9

Team Ruby will take on Team Amber in the ninth match of the T20 Pink Challenge 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Team Ruby lost their last game against Team Pearl by seven runs. They were bundled out for 94 runs and will be looking for an improved batting performance. Team Ruby have lost all three matches so far and will be eager for a quick turnaround in fortunes.

Team Amber also lost their last game by a narrow margin. They’ve won two of their three matches in the competition.

RUB vs AMB Probable Playing 11 Today

RUB XI

Akshaya Sadanandan (c), M Abina, Siha Santosh, MP Aleena, Najla Noushad, Jipsa Joseph, C K Maneesha, NR Anjana, Aleena Ann Joy, SR Urvasi, M Aiswarya

AMB XI

H U Bhoomika, Jincy George, Sabu Malavika, Mrudhula V S, Sourabhya P, Amit Unni Saraswathi, Jayalekshmi Dev, Nithuan K R, Gayathri S, Sandra Suren, M Aswathy

Match Details

RUB vs AMB, KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 9

Date and Time: 21st December, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the bowlers who will hope to be in control of the game. The highest score over the last four games has been 128.

A score of 120 could prove to be par on this wicket and teams winning the toss should bat first.

Today’s RUB vs AMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Abina could prove to be an effective wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. She will be crucial in the middle-order for her side.

Batters

G Jincy was in inspired form in the match against Team Emerald. She remained not out on 69 runs and played a key role for her team.

S Salilan can play the role of a finisher in her team. In the previous match against Team Sapphire, she remained not out on 24 and led her team to victory

All-rounders

A Sadanandan has shown her exquisite stroke-making skills as well as her ability to pick up wickets on a regular basis. Sadanandan can fetch a lot of points and could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your RUB vs AMB Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

N Noushad has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball. She has picked up four wickets in three matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction team

A Sadanandan (RUB) – 236 points

G Jincy (AMB) – 221 points

N Noushad (RUB) – 170 points

M Abina (RUB) – 131 points

M Aleena (RUB) – 129 points

Important stats for RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction team

A Sadanandan: 71 runs and 4 wickets

G Jincy: 142 runs

N Noushad: 4 wickets

RUB vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Today

RUB vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Abina, D Jayalekshmi, G Jincy, H U Bhoomika, S Salilan, A Sadanandan, P Sourabhya, S Sandra, N Noushad, M Aleena, V S Mrudhula

Captain: A Sadanandan, Vice-Captain: G Jincy

RUB vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Abina, G Jincy, H U Bhoomika, S Siha, A Sadanandan, P Sourabhya, S Sandra, N Noushad, M Aleena, V S Mrudhula, S Malavika

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: N Noushad, Vice-Captain: P Sourabhya

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee