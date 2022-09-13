RUB vs AMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 9

Team Ruby (RUB) will take on Team Amber (AMB) in the ninth match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction.
Team Ruby are yet to win a game in the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, losing all three of their matches so far. Team Amber, meanwhile, lost their first two fixtures before finally getting off the mark with a win over Team Emerald.
RUB vs AMB Match Details, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022
The ninth match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Ruby and Team Amber will be played on September 14 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
RUB vs AMB, Match 9, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022
Date & Time: September 14th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Live Streaming: Fancode
RUB vs AMB Pitch Report
The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, bowlers have dominated proceedings at the venue in the past.
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 6
Average 1st-innings score: 99
Average 2nd-innings score: 95
RUB vs AMB Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)
Team Ruby: L, L, L
Team Amber: W, L, L
RUB vs AMB Probable Playing 11 today
Team Ruby team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Team Ruby Probable Playing XI: E B Visnmaya, Aswathy Babu, Siha Santosh, Gopika Gayathri Devi, SR Urvasi, Keerthi James (c), Mohanan Darsanan, Aleena Surendran, K K Aparna, Sebastin Biby, VJ Joshitha.
Team Amber team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Team Amber Probable Playing XI: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Ajanya T P, Ganesh Divya, Ansu Sunil, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Diya Gireesh, Sourabhya Balan, Gayathri S, Jipsa Joseph, G G Akshaya, Sreekrishna Haridas.
Today’s RUB vs AMB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (3 matches, 8 runs, 4 catches, 2 stumpings)
Jayalekshmi Jayachandran is yet to get going with the bat in the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, but has been decent behind the stumps. She has taken four catches and affected two stumpings.
Top Batter Pick
Ganesh Divya (3 matches, 35 runs, 3 wickets)
Ganesh Divya has been in top form with both the bat and ball. She has accumulated 35 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.
Top All-rounder Pick
Mohanan Darsanan (3 matches, 41 runs, 1 wicket)
Mohanan Darsanan has picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 5.83 in addition to scoring 41 runs across two innings.
Top Bowler Pick
Sreekrishna Haridas (3 matches, 4 wickets)
Sreekrishna Haridas has taken four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.11. She will be keen to add to her tally on Wednesday.
RUB vs AMB match captain and vice-captain choices
Sajeevan Sajana (3 matches, 68 runs, 1 wicket)
Sajeevan Sajana has been hugely effective with both the bat and ball in the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022. She has scored 68 runs in three innings and taken one wicket at an economy rate of 4.30.
Aleena Surendran (3 matches, 69 runs, 1 wicket)
Aleena Surendran has amassed 69 runs at a strike rate of 97.18. She has been dismissed just once in three innings. Surendran also has one wicket to her name.
5 Must-picks with player stats for RUB vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
RUB vs AMB match expert tips
The likes of Ganesh Divya, Sajeevan Sajana, Mohanan Darsanan, Aleena Surendran, and Keerthi James will be the top contenders to be fantasy captains in the RUB vs AMB fantasy teams.
RUB vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran
Batters: Siha Santosh, Ganesh Divya (c), Ansu Sunil
All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana (vc), Mohanan Darsanan, Aleena Surendran, Keerthi James
Bowlers: Jipsa Joseph, Sreekrishna Haridas, VJ Joshitha
RUB vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Aswathy Babu
Batters: Ganesh Divya, Ajanya T P, Ansu Sunil
All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Mohanan Darsanan, Aleena Surendran (vc)
Bowlers: Jipsa Joseph, Sebastin Biby, Sreekrishna Haridas (c), VJ Joshitha