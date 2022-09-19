RUB vs AMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 2022, Match 20

Team Ruby (RUB) will take on Team Amber (AMB) in the 20th game of the KCA Pink T20 2022 on Monday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Kerala. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Team Ruby are one of the weakest teams in the tournament, winning only two of their seven games. Team Amber, meanwhile, have won three of their seven matches.

Team Ruby will look to win this game, but Team Amber are a better team and should prevail.

RUB vs AMB Match Details

Match 20 of the KCA Pink T20 2022 will be played on September 19 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Kerala. The game is set to take place at 1:00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RUB vs AMB, Match 20

Date and Time: September 19, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Kerala

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Kerala is good for bowling. There should be a lot of opportunities for both spinners and pacers. Both teams will look to chase here. The last game here between Team Amber and Team Emerald saw 137 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

RUB vs AMB Form Guide

RUB - L L L L W L W

AMB - L L W W L W L

RUB vs AMB Probable Playing XIs

RUB

No major injury updates

Keerthi James (c), Aswathy Babu (wk), Darsana Mohanan, Biby Sebastin, Aleena Surendran, Joshitha VJ, Urvasi SR, Aparna K K, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Siha Santosh, Abhirami R

AMB

No major injury updates

Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Ajanya T P, Ganesh Divya, Ansu Sunil, Abirami Binu, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sourabhya Balan, Gayathri S, Sreekrishna Haridas, Joseph Jipsa, K Vismaya

RUB vs AMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Babu (7matches, 87 runs)

A Babu, who has played exceptionally well in his last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick. She could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

G Divya (7 matches, 71 runs, 6 wickets)

G Divya and T P Ajanya are the two best batter picks. S Ansu is another good pick. She has performed exceptionally well in her last few games.

All-rounders

S Sajana (7 matches, 167 runs, 5 wickets)

S Sajana and J Keerthi are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Darsana is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Balan (7 matches, 83 runs, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks are K K Aparna and S Balan. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. V Joshitha is another good pick.

RUB vs AMB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sajana

S Sajana bats in the top order and also completes her quota of four overs, making her a safe option for captaincy. She has scored 167 runs and taken five wickets in seven games.

G Divya

As the pitch is decent, you could make Divya the captain of the grand league teams. She has scored 71 runs and taken six wickets in seven games.

Five Must-Picks for RUB vs AMB, Match 20

S Sajana 167 runs and 5 wickets 403 points G Divya 71 runs and 6 wickets 381 points S Aleena 122 runs and 1 wicket 253 points J Keerthi 48 runs and 8 wickets 341 points M Darsana 109 runs and 6 wickets 404 points

Team Ruby vs Team Amber Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bowl early on and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Team Ruby vs Team Amber Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Babu

Batters: G Divya, T P Ajanya, S Ansu

All-rounders: S Sajana, S Aleena, M Darsana, J Keerthi

Bowlers: S Balan, K K Aparna, V Joshitha

Team Ruby vs Team Amber Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Babu

Batters: G Divya, T P Ajanya, S Ansu

All-rounders: S Sajana, H Sreekrishna, M Darsana, J Keerthi

Bowlers: S Balan, G Diya, V Joshitha

