RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - March 31st, 2021

Match nine of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers will see Team Ruby taking on Team Amber in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Team Ruby have been one of the teams to beat in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers, with two wins in two. However, they are in for a stern test against Team Amber, who come into the game on the back of a solid win over Team Emerald. Crucial to their victory was Jincy George, who led the way with a composed knock of 45. With the Amber captain also doubling up with the ball, they will be looking to notch up another win at the expense of Ruby.

Although Amber are the underdogs, they have a talented squad more than capable of flipping the script against a strong Ruby outfit. With both teams eyeing a win, an entertaining KCA Pink T20 Challengers game beckons on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya

Team Amber

Jincy George (c), Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Abina M, Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk)

Team Amber

Diya Gireesh, Deepthi J S (wk), Jincy George (c), Ansu Sunil, Aleena Surendran, Sneha K R, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Anusree Anilkumar, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy

Match Details

Match: Team Amber vs Team Ruby

Date & Time: March 31st 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SD College Ground is on the slower side, with the batters having to bide their time in the middle before going big. The pacers should get the ball to swing, making it difficult for the batsmen to get going from the word go. As the match progresses, the pitch should get slower. As a result, both KCA Pink T20 Challengers teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 120-130 should be a very good total, with spin expected to dominate the proceedings.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RUB vs AMR KCA)

RUB vs AMR Dream11 Tips - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Jayalekshmi, J Deepthi, A Akshaya, T Shani, S Ansu, TP Ajanya, H Sreekrishna, G Jincy, VS Mrudhula, V Joshitha and G Diya

Captain: T Shani. Vice-captain: G Jincy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Jilu, J Deepthi, A Akshaya, T Shani, S Ansu, S Aleena, H Sreekrishna, G Jincy, VS Mrudhula, V Joshitha and G Diya

Captain: G Jincy, Vice-captain: A Akshaya