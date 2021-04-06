RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kerala Women's T20 Match - April 7th, 2021

Team Ruby and Team Amber will face off against each other in the first semi-final of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

In the league stage, Team Ruby won five out of their seven matches, while Team Amber managed to win only three matches out of as many games.

Team Ruby comfortably defeated Team Amber in their last outing. T Shani was outstanding with her all-round performance, hammering 63 runs and grabbing a wicket to guide Team Ruby towards victory.

Ragi Mohan and Ajanya TP also chipped in by taking two wickets each. Team Ruby will look to continue their winning momentum and eye a final berth.

On the other hand, Team Amber would want to forget their last match and come back this time with more preparation. JS Deepthi was their lone warrior with 40 runs to her name. Anushree Anil Kumar bowled decently, grabbing the only wicket of that innings.

Team Ruby will start this fixture as clear favorites and are contenders to win the KCA Pink T20 Challengers.

Squads to choose from

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya

Team Amber: Jincy George (c), Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Abina M, Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (c), Aswathy Mol, Akshaya Sadanandan, Mrudhula Suresh, Ajanya TP, Nithuan K R (wk), Najla Noushad, Sreekrishna Haridas, Soniya Babu, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan

Team Amber: Jincy George (c), Deepthi J S, Aleena Surendran, Athira Sanal, Aleena M P, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sneha K R (wk), Sruthi TP, Sraya Roy, Anusree Anil Kumar

Match Details

Match: Team Ruby vs Team Amber, Semi-Final 1

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 10:00 AM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Santana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha offers assistance to both departments.

Throughout the KCA Pink T20 Challengers, there have not been several high-scoring encounters and we can expect a decent game on Wednesday.

At this venue, a score of 120 could be considered par and a match-winning total.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RUB vs AMB)

RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Deepthi J S, Akshaya Sadanandan, Ajanya TP, Ansu Sunil, Jincy George, T Shani Sasidharan, Aswathy Mol, Mrudhula Suresh, Ragi Mohan, Anusree Anil Kumar, Joshitha VJ

Captain: T Shani Sasidharan Vice-captain: Jincy George

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Deepthi J S, Soniya Babu, Ajanya TP, Aleena Surendran, Jincy George, Aleena M P, T Shani Sasidharan, Mrudhula Suresh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Diya Gireesh, Gayathri S

Captain: T Shani Sasidharan Vice-captain: Ajanya TP