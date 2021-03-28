RUB vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers match - March 29th, 2021

In the sixth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers tournament, Team Ruby will take on Team Emerald at Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Monday.

Team Ruby started the tournament on a losing note, going down to Team Sapphire. Batting first, Ruby could only post 83/7 in 20 overs and in response, Sapphire took just 15.5 overs to chase down the total.

Likewise, Team Emerald also lost their season opener to Team Pearl. Put in to bat first, Emerald managed only 94/8 in 20 overs, which was chased down by Team Pearl.

Squads to choose from

Team Ruby

Jayalekshmi Dev (WK), Sreekrishna Haridas, Jilu George, TP Ajanya, Akshaya A, Drishya, Aswathymol AJ, Soniya Babu, Mrudhula VS, S Gayathri, Ragi Mohan, Nithuna K R, Shani T Sasidharan (C), Gopika Gayathri Devi, Najla C M C, Aleena Ann Joy, Anaswara Santosh

Team Emerald

Biby Sebastin, Divya Ganesh, Feba Fatim, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Anushka CV, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Minnu Mani (C), Vaishna MP (WK), Aiswarya R, Aneena Mathew, Jipsa Joseph, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Manasvi Potti, Nithya Loordh, Saraswathi Unni Amit

Probable Playing XIs

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan(c), Akshaya Sadanandan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran(wk), Jilu George, Mrudhula Suresh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Aswathy Mol, Najla Noushad, Ragi Mohan, Ajanya T P, Anaswara Santosh

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani(c), Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P(wk), Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Aiswarya M, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Divya Ganesh

Match Details

Match: Team Ruby vs Team Emerald, Match 6

Date: March 29, 2021, 2.00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch report

The pitch has something in it for everybody. It is a good one to bat on, but the bowlers will find some assistance as well.

The fast bowlers are expected to get some movement early on, while the spinners will also get some decent turn. Anything above 150 can be expected to be a good total on this track.

RUB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vaishna M P, Akshaya Sadanandan, Divya Ganesh, Shani Sasidharan, M Aiswarya, Mani Minnu, TP Ajanya, CMC Najla, Mathew Aneena, VS Mrudhula, Mohan Ragi

Captain: Mani Minnu, Vice-captain: Akshaya Sadanandan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Akshaya Sadanandan, Shani Sasidharan, Sabu Malavika, M Aiswarya, Mani Minnu, CMC Najla, Mathew Aneena, VS Mrudhula, Mohan Ragi, Mol AJ Aswathy

Captain: Shani Sasidharan, Vice-captain: M Aiswarya