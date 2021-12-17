RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers, Match 1

The finalists from last season, Team Ruby (RUB) and Team Sapphire (SAP) will lock horns in the opening match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers at the Santana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

Team Sapphire registered a six-wicket victory over Team Ruby in last season's summit clash to be crowned winners. The defending champions will be skippered by Sajeevan Sajana. Team Ruby, on the other hand, will be led by Akshaya Sadanandan.

RUB vs SAP Probable Playing 11 Today

RUB XI

Akshaya Sadanandan (C), J Chaithanya, C K Maneesha (WK), Sayoojya Salilan, Santosh Siha, MP Aleena, Babu Soniya, Aleena Ann Joy, Joseph Jipsa, Najla Noushad, A K Aiswarya.

SAP XI

Sajeevan Sajana (C), Sukumar Soorya, M P Vaishna (WK), T P Ajanya, Sunil Ansu, Ananya Pradeep, Drisya, Potti Manasvi, Gireesh Diya, Renjusha, Nandana.

Match Details

RUB vs SAP, Match 1, KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Date and Time: 17th December 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Santana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Santana Dharma College Ground is a sporting one with equal support for both batters and bowlers. Anything around 150-60 should be a good first-innings score at the venue.

Today’s RUB vs SAP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M P Vaishna: Vaishna was in decent form with the bat last season, scoring 114 runs at a strike rate of 55.60 in nine outings. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Akshaya Sadanandan: Sadanandan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Friday. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

T P Ajanya: Ajanya scored 81 runs and also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.78 in 10 matches last season.

All-rounders

Sajeevan Sajana: Sajana impressed everyone with her all-round performances in the previous edition, scoring 232 runs at a strike rate of close to 120 and picking up 14 wickets.

MP Aleena: Aleena can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. She scored 44 runs and also picked up four wickets last season.

Bowlers

Gireesh Diya: Diya bowled pretty well last season, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.11. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Joseph Jipsa: Jipsa picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.37 and also scored 35 runs in nine matches she played last season.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction team

T P Ajanya (SAP)

Gireesh Diya (SAP)

MP Aleena (RUB)

Sajeevan Sajana (SAP)

Sukumar Soorya (SAP)

Important Stats for RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction team

Sajeevan Sajana: 232 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 119.58 and ER - 4.50

T P Ajanya: 81 runs and 9 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 53.64 and ER - 4.78

Gireesh Diya: 26 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 7.11

MP Aleena: 44 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 62.85 and ER - 8.07

M P Vaishna: 114 runs in 9 matches; SR - 55.60

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Pink T20 Challengers)

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C K Maneesha, M P Vaishna, Sayoojya Salilan, T P Ajanya, Sunil Ansu, Sajeevan Sajana, Sukumar Soorya, MP Aleena, Najla Noushad, Joseph Jipsa, Gireesh Diya.

Captain: T P Ajanya. Vice-captain: MP Aleena.

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C K Maneesha, Akshaya Sadanandan, T P Ajanya, Sunil Ansu, Sajeevan Sajana, Sukumar Soorya, Babu Soniya, MP Aleena, Najla Noushad, Joseph Jipsa, Gireesh Diya.

Captain: Sajeevan Sajana. Vice-captain: T P Ajanya.

Edited by Samya Majumdar