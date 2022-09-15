RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022, Match 12

Team Ruby (RUB) will take on Team Sapphire (SAP) in the 12th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction for today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 game.

Team Ruby are having a nightmare season, losing all four games in a row and are on the verge of elimination. They will be looking for their first victory in the competition against Team Sapphire, who are having an average tournament and have lost both of their previous games.

Both teams will give it their all to win on Thursday, so it will be an exciting game.

RUB vs SAP, Match Details

The 12th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire will be played on September 15 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RUB vs SAP, Match 12, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 15, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

RUB vs SAP, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is ideal for bowling, with little help on offer for batters who spend some time in the middle. So far, the spinners have dominated the show, keeping batters in check and not allowing them to play their shots freely. Batting second is the preferred option for a team winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 107

Average 2nd innings score: 103

RUB vs SAP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Team Ruby: LLLLL

Team Sapphire: LLWWL

RUB vs SAP Probable Playing 11 today

Team Ruby injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Ruby Probable Playing XI :

Keerthi James (c), Aswathy Babu (wk), Darsana Mohanan, Biby Sebastin, Aleena Surendran, Joshitha VJ, Urvasi SR, Aparna K K, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Siha Santosh, Abhirami R

Team Sapphire injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Sapphire Probable Playing XI :

Jincy George (c), Deepthi S (wk), Mrudhula Suresh, Ananya K Pradeep, Aleena Ann Joy, Manasvi Potti, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren, Anusree Anilkumar, Renjusha, Yadhupriya

RUB vs SAP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

JS Deepthi (67 runs in four matches, Average: 16.75)

Deepthi has scored 67 runs at an average of 16.75 in her last four matches, making her an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper's position. She has also contributed by being behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Aleena Ann Joy (6 runs and 2 wickets in four matches)

Aleena's previous outing against Team Emerald fell short of expectations as she scored only three runs. However, she's a technically sound batter and a useful off-spinner, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

James Keerthi (27 runs & 4 wickets in four matches, Average: 23.00)

Keerthi has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the tournament so far. She has scored 27 runs and picked up four wickets in as many games at an average of 23.00, making her an excellent fantasy pick for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Mrudhula Suresh (2 wickets in four matches, Average: 30.50)

She has been a wicket-taker for her side and has done an excellent job in this tournament. She is expected to lead her team's bowling lineup in the upcoming game as well.

RUB vs SAP match captain and vice-captain choices

Aleena Surendran

Aleena is an aggressive batter, amassing 83 runs at an average of 41.50. She is a must-have in your RUB vs SAP fantasy team and is an excellent choice for captaincy in Dream11.

Anju Rajan

Joshita was outstanding in her previous outing, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 7.25. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for RUB vs SAP Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Suresh M Two wickets & 59 runs in four matches Anusree Anil Three wickets in four matches Aswathy Babu 53 runs in four matches Deepthi JS 67 runs in four matches Darsana Mohanna 68 runs in four matches

RUB vs SAP match expert tips 12th match

Darsana Mohanna has done well for her team so far in the tournament, scoring 68 runs at an average of 22.66 and has taken some spectacular catches. She is a multiplier selection for today's game.

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th match, Head To Head League

RUB vs SAP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Deepthi S

Batters: Aleena Ann Joy, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren

All-Rounders: Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Keerthi James

Bowlers: Biby Sebastin, Joshitha VJ, Ananya K Pradeep, Mrudhula Suresh

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th match, Grand League

RUB vs SAP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Deepthi S

Batters: Aleena Ann Joy, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren

All-Rounders: Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Keerthi James

Bowlers: Joshitha VJ, Ananya K Pradeep, Mrudhula Suresh, Jincy George

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee