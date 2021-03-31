RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers League (Kerala Women's T20) Match - Apr 01, 2021

Team Ruby will lock horns with Team Sapphire in the 12th Match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers League at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Team Ruby are placed in second position on the points table, having won two of their four matches. They fell to a 4-wicket defeat to Team Amber in their last game.

Team Sapphire, on the other hand, are having a tremendous season so far. They have won as many as four KCA Pink T20 Challengers League matches and are placed at the top of the points table. Team Sapphire won their last game against Team Emerald by a wicket.

Team Sapphire will start as the clear favorites to win this game against Team Ruby and extend their winning streak to five matches.

Squads to choose from

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (C), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (WK), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R and Drisya.

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran and K S Sayoojya.

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (C), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (WK).

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Alka A Suresh, K K Aparna, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya.

Match Details

Match: Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, Match 12

Date: 1st April 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sanatana Dharma College Ground has greatly favored the bowlers in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers League. The batters have struggled big time to put healthy runs on the board.

The chasing teams have won the majority of the games played on this ground. So, putting the opposition in to bat first upon winning the toss should be a preferred option. The average first innings score at this venue is 89 runs.

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C K Maneesha, H U Bhoomika, Siha Santosh, Shani Sasidharan, Akshaya Sadanandan, S Sajana, K K Aparna, Najla Noushad, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Aswathy Mol, Mrudhula Suresh

Captain: S Sajana Vice-Captain: Akshaya Sadanandan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C K Maneesha, Siha Santosh, Shani Sasidharan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Alka A Suresh, S Sajana, K K Aparna, Najla Noushad, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Aswathy Mol, Mrudhula Suresh

Captain: S Sajana Vice-Captain: Shani Sasidharan