RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's  Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - Apr 08, 2021

Team Ruby will square off against Team Sapphire in the final of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Team Ruby finished atop the standings with six wins from their eight league stage matches. They will head into the KCA Pink T20 Challengers final high on confidence after registering a 42-run victory over Team Amber in their last game. The Shani Sasidharan-led side are on a five-game winning streak and would want to emerge victorious in the summit clash.

Team Sapphire also won six of their eight league stage matches and finished just below Team Ruby in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers League points table. They comfortably chased down 110 runs in their last game against Team Emerald with eight wickets and seven balls to spare. S. Sajana & co. will need to be at their best to beat an in-form Team Ruby in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers final.

Team Ruby and Team Sapphire have met twice this season, with both teams winning once.

Squads to choose from

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (C), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (WK), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R and Drisya.

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran and K S Sayoojya.

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (C), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (WK), Soniya Babu,.

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya.

Match Details

Match: Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, Final

Date & Time: 8th April 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 106 runs. The spinners have enjoyed great success here and are expected to dominate proceedings in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers final as well. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being the key. As the chasing teams have won the majority of the games played here, both captains will want to field first upon winning the toss.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RUB vs SAP)

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C K Maneesha, H U Bhoomika, Ajanya T P, Akshaya Sadanandan, S Sajana, M Aswathy, Shani Sasidharan, Aswathy Mol, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Mrudhula Suresh.

Captain: Shani Sasidharan. Vice-captain: S Sajana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C K Maneesha, Siha Santosh, Ajanya T P, Akshaya Sadanandan, S Sajana, K K Aparna, Shani Sasidharan, Aswathy Mol, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Ragi Mohan.

Captain: S Sajana. Vice-captain: Akshaya Sadanandan.