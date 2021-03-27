Create
RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kerala Women's T20 Match - March 27th, 2021

Kerala Women
Kerala Women's T20 (Image Courtesy: www.keralacricketassociation.com)
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Preview

The first match of the inaugural edition of the Kerala Women's T20 will see Team Ruby lock horns with Team Sapphire on Saturday.

Kerala Women's T20 will be a stage for youngsters to prove their mettle and earn a spot in the Kerala Women's side in the upcoming tournaments.

Both teams have balanced squads consisting of talented youngsters. A victory in the season opener will boost the confidence of the winning team and help them carry a positive vibe throughout the Kerala Women's T20.

Squads to choose from

Team Ruby

Jayalekshmi Dev (WK), Sreekrishna Haridas, Jilu George, TP Ajanya, Akshaya A, Drishya, Aswathymol AJ, Soniya Babu, Mrudhula VS, S Gayathri, Ragi Mohan, Nithuna K R, Shani T Sasidharan (C), Gopika Gayathri Devi, Najla C M C, Aleena Ann Joy, Anaswara Santosh

Team Sapphire

CK Maneesha (WK), Siha Santosh, S Sajana (C), Farha Shirin, Alka A Suresh, PT Nandini, Sandra Suren, Aparna KK, Bhoomika HU, Rajan Anju, Renjusha, Arathi Ravi, AK Aiswarya, M Aswathy, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya, J Chilthanya

Probable Playing XIs

Team Ruby

Jayalekshmi Dev (WK), Sreekrishna Haridas, Jilu George, TP Ajanya, Akshaya A, Drishya, Soniya Babu, Mrudhula VS, S Gayathri, T Sasidharan (C), Gopika Gayathri Devi.

Team Sapphire

CK Maneesha (WK), Siha Santosh, S Sajana (C), Farha Shirin, Alka A Suresh, PT Nandini, Sandra Suren, Aparna KK, Rajan Anju, Arathi Ravi, J Chilthanya.

Match Details

Match: Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, Match 1

Date: 27th March at 10:00 AM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The bowlers will enjoy bowling at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground as the pitch is on the slower side. The venue is not meant for high-scoring affairs, meaning the batters will struggle to pile up runs on the board.

Kerala Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RUB vs SAP)

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction - Kerala Women
RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction - Kerala Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: CK Maneesha, S Sanjana, Drisya, Siha Santosh, Jilu George, Ajanya TP, Alka A Suresh, Mrudhula VS, Anju Rajan, HU Bhoomika, Vinaya Surendran.

Captain: Ajanya TP. Vice-captain: Alka A Suresh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nithuna KR, S Sanjana, Drisya, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, Srikrishna Haridas, Alka A Suresh, Mrudhula VS, Anju Rajan, HU Bhoomika, Gayathri S.

Captain: Gayathri S. Vice-captain: Srikrishna Haridas

Published 27 Mar 2021, 07:32 IST
Dream11 Prediction Cricket
