AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 24th, 2020

The final league fixture of the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020 pits Amdocs and Nicosia Tigers against one another on Friday, with the latter holding the edge having won their previous encounter against the former.

Both teams loiter in the bottom of the points table and while this result is unlikely to change their standings in the points table, there is a lot in terms of pride and momentum for each side to play for.

Nicosia Tigers should count themselves as the favourites, although Amdocs has shown signs of improvement over the last two days.

Nevertheless, one can expected a cracking encounter in Limassol with two valuable points on offer for both sides.

Squads to choose from

Amdocs

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Amdocs

S Pattanaik, P Deol, V Khanduri, A Srivastava, A Chakraborty, G Sagwan, V Sharma, A Pasoriya, S Kumar, H Thadani and R Shukla

Nicosia Tigers

Y Khan, R Hassan, A Ali, I Jaman, F Ahmed, A Hossain, S Ul Hassan, A Manan, A al Tasman, H Rahman and K Saiful

Match Details

Match: Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers

Date: 24th July 2020, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is batsmen's paradise with teams breaching the 100-run with relative ease.

The bowlers should get some help early on, although the spinners might enjoy an assistance throughout the game.

Both teams would love to bat first on this pitch upon and put up a score in excess of 100 in this clash.

ECS T10 Cyprus League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, A Chakraborty, S Ul Hassan, C Shah, S Pattanaik, A Hossain, I Jaman, A Srivastava, V Khanduri, F Ahmed, A Al Tasman

Captain: Y Khan, Vice-Captain: S Pattanaik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Khan, R Shukla, S Ul Hassan, C Shah, S Pattanaik, A Hossain, H Thadani, A Srivastava, V Khanduri, F Ahmed, A Al Tasman

Captain: Y Khan, Vice-Captain: A Hossain