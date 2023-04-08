BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 8

The eighth game of the Fairbreak Global Womens T20 will see Barmy Army (BAR-W) go up against Tornadoes (TOR-W) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong on Saturday (April 8).
Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Barmy Army have won one of their two games. They won their last game against Falcons by nine runs. Tornadoes, meanwhile, have also won one out of their two games. Their last game against Warriors got abandoned due to rain.
BAR-W vs TOR-W Match Details
The eighth game of the Fairbreak Global Womens T20 will be played on April 8 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong at 7:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.
Match: BAR-W vs TOR-W, Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 8
Date and Time: April 8, 2023; 7:30 am IST
Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong.
BAR-W vs TOR-W Pitch Report
The track at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 123.
BAR-W vs TOR-W Form Guide (Last Match)
Barmy Army Women: W
Tornadoes Women: A
BAR-W vs TOR-W playing XIs for today’s match
BAR-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
BAR-W Probable Playing XI
Lauren Winfield, Shemaine Campbelle, Nigar Sultana, Laura Wolvaardt, Roberta Avery, Kavisha Kumari, Deandra Dottin, Rubina Chhetry, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris, Ruchitha Venkatesh
TOR-W Injury/Team News
No major injury update
TOR-W Probable Playing XI
Ariana Dowse, Sterre Kalis, Natasha Miles, Sita Rana Magar, Aliya Riaz, Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Diana Baig, Chanida Sutthiruang, Maryam Bibi
BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Lauren Winfield (2 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 155.10)
She has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 155.10 in two games. She could also help fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.
Top Batter pick
Kavisha Kumari (2 matches, 47 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 4.25)
She could provide with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. She has scored 47 runs and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 in two games.
Top All-rounder pick
Sune Luus (2 matches, 48 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 137.14 and Economy Rate: 9.60)
She could provide some crucial points with both bat and ball. She has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 137.14 in two games and also scalped two wickets.
Top Bowler pick
Rumana Ahmed (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)
She's is a useful bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution. She has taken five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 5.50.
BAR-W vs TOR-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Deandra Dottin
Dottin is a dependable bet for the armband. She has scored 15 runs and scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 5.50 in two games.
Sune Luus
Luus is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both bat and ball. She has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 137.14 in two games and scalped two wickets.
Five Must-picks with players stats for BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Rumana Ahmed 5 wickets in 2 matches
Kavisha Kumari 47 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches
Lauren Winfield 76 runs in 2 matches
Sune Luus 2 wickets and 48 runs in 2 matches
Tara Norris 17 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches
BAR-W vs TOR-W Match Expert Tips
Rumana Ahmed could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as she's a very talented fast bowler.
BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League
BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield
Batters: Kavisha Kumari, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis
All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor
Bowlers: Tara Norris, Diana Baig, Rumana Ahmed
BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League
BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield
Batters: Nigar Sultana, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis
All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor, Sana Fatima
Bowlers: Tara Norris, Diana Baig.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.