BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 8

The eighth game of the Fairbreak Global Womens T20 will see Barmy Army (BAR-W) go up against Tornadoes (TOR-W) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong on Saturday (April 8).

Barmy Army have won one of their two games. They won their last game against Falcons by nine runs. Tornadoes, meanwhile, have also won one out of their two games. Their last game against Warriors got abandoned due to rain.

BAR-W vs TOR-W Match Details

The eighth game of the Fairbreak Global Womens T20 will be played on April 8 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong at 7:30 am IST.

Match: BAR-W vs TOR-W, Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 8

Date and Time: April 8, 2023; 7:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong.

BAR-W vs TOR-W Pitch Report

The track at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 123.

BAR-W vs TOR-W Form Guide (Last Match)

Barmy Army Women: W

Tornadoes Women: A

BAR-W vs TOR-W playing XIs for today’s match

BAR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BAR-W Probable Playing XI

Lauren Winfield, Shemaine Campbelle, Nigar Sultana, Laura Wolvaardt, Roberta Avery, Kavisha Kumari, Deandra Dottin, Rubina Chhetry, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris, Ruchitha Venkatesh

TOR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

TOR-W Probable Playing XI

Ariana Dowse, Sterre Kalis, Natasha Miles, Sita Rana Magar, Aliya Riaz, Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Diana Baig, Chanida Sutthiruang, Maryam Bibi

BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Lauren Winfield (2 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 155.10)

She has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 155.10 in two games. She could also help fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Kavisha Kumari (2 matches, 47 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 4.25)

She could provide with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. She has scored 47 runs and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 in two games.

Top All-rounder pick

Sune Luus (2 matches, 48 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 137.14 and Economy Rate: 9.60)

She could provide some crucial points with both bat and ball. She has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 137.14 in two games and also scalped two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Rumana Ahmed (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

She's is a useful bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution. She has taken five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 5.50.

BAR-W vs TOR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deandra Dottin

Dottin is a dependable bet for the armband. She has scored 15 runs and scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 5.50 in two games.

Sune Luus

Luus is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both bat and ball. She has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 137.14 in two games and scalped two wickets.

Five Must-picks with players stats for BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rumana Ahmed 5 wickets in 2 matches

Kavisha Kumari 47 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Lauren Winfield 76 runs in 2 matches

Sune Luus 2 wickets and 48 runs in 2 matches

Tara Norris 17 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

BAR-W vs TOR-W Match Expert Tips

Rumana Ahmed could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as she's a very talented fast bowler.

BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction - Fairbreak Global Womens T20

BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield

Batters: Kavisha Kumari, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Diana Baig, Rumana Ahmed

BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction - Fairbreak Global Womens T20

BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield

Batters: Nigar Sultana, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor, Sana Fatima

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Diana Baig.

