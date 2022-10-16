BOB vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 7

The Bousher Busters (BOB) will lock horns with Azaiba XI (AZA) in match 7 of the Oman D10 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, let's have a look at BOB vs AZA Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Azaiba XI won their last match against Darsait Titans by six wickets. Bousher Busters, too, won their first match against the Ghubrah Giants by eight wickets.

The Bousher Busters will give it their all to win the match, but Azaiba XI are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BOB vs AZA Match Details

The seventh match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 16 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOB vs AZA, Match 7

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Amerat Royals and Qurum Thunders, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BOB vs AZA Form Guide

BOB - W

AZA - W

BOB vs AZA Probable Playing XI

BOB Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Azmat Ullah Qazi, Shubo Pal, Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Aqil Khan, and Fayyaz Butt.

AZA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Aqeel Muhammad (wk), Sufyan Yousuf, Haythim Bahar, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali (c), Yasir Dur, Sagheer Ahmed, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Saheem Bashir, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, and Imran Muhammed.

BOB vs AZA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmad (1 match, 35 runs)

A Ahmad is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Rauf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Ahmed (1 match, 3 wickets)

M Ali and S Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Khan-III has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Maduwantha (1 match, 2 wickets)

K Maduwantha and S Mehmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Waqar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

W Akhtar (1 match, 59 runs, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Akhtar and A Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Illahi is another good pick for today's match.

BOB vs AZA match captain and vice-captain choices

W Akhtar

W Akhtar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He smashed 59 runs and picked up one wicket in the last match.

K Maduwantha

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make K Maduwantha the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He also scalped two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BOB vs AZA, Match 7

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points K Maduwantha 2 wickets 68 points S Ahmed 3 wickets 121 points A Ahmad 35 runs 79 points W Akhtar 59 runs and 1 wicket 120 points A Khan 3 wickets 99 points

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Ahmad

Batters: A Khan-III, S Ahmed, M Ali

All-rounders: S Mehmood, K Maduwantha, R Waqar

Bowlers: A Khan, F Butt, W Akhtar, J Illahi

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Ahmad

Batters: A Khan-III, S Ahmed, M Ali

All-rounders: S Mehmood, K Maduwantha

Bowlers: A Khan, F Butt, W Akhtar, J Illahi, I Muhammed

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes