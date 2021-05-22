CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Central Europe Cup T20 Match - May 23, 2021

The Czech Republic will square off against Austria in the sixth match of the Central Europe Cup T20 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Sunday.

Czech Republic started their Central Europe Cup T20 campaign with a commanding win over Luxembourg. However, they lost both their games on Day 2, with Austria and Luxembourg getting the better of them.

Meanwhile, Austria have played two Central Europe Cup T20 games so far, winning both. They beat Luxembourg via the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in their first match before coming out on top against the Czech Republic.

Squads to choose from

Czech Republic: Sudesh Wickramasekara (c), Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover

Austria: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Rayhaan Ahmed, Mirza Ahsan, Zeshan Arif, Aman Habibullah, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Aqib Iqbal, Kunal Joshi, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Jaweed Sadran, Zadran Sahel, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekera, Bilal Zalmai

Predicted Playing XIs

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Ed Knowles, Sudesh Wickramasekara (c), Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Paul Taylor, Sameera Waththage

Austria: Bilal Zalmai, Mark Simpson Parker, Navin Wijesekera, Kunal Joshi, Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Sadran, Sahel Zadran, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Aqib Iqbal

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic vs Austria

Date & Time: May 23rd 2021, 6 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has something in it for everybody. It hasn't been an overly high-scoring tournament, with only the last couple of Central Europe Cup T20 games seeing scores in excess of 160.

Central Europe Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CZR vs AUT)

Dream11 Team for Czech Republic vs Austria - Central Europe Cup T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson Parker, Bilal Zalmai, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Paul Taylor, Naveed Ahmed, Jaweed Sadran

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Bilal Zalmai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmad, Sabawoon Davizi, Navin Wijesekera, Mark Simpson Parker, Bilal Zalmai, Sahel Zadran, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Waqar, Paul Taylor, Aqib Iqbal, Jaweed Sadran

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Jaweed Sadran