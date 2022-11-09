GFL vs EXP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 8

G Force Lions (GFL) will be up against The Expendables (EXP) in the eighth match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GFL vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 8.

G Force Lions have had a nightmare of a campaign so far. Having played three matches, they are winless and are yet to get their tournament off the mark. They suffered a massive 75-run defeat at the hands of Rasai in the last game. G Force Lions are stuck at the bottom of the table.

The Expendables, meanwhile, have won one game and have lost on two occasions. They are second from bottom with two points to their name. The Expendables won their previous encounter against Z Games Strikers by nine wickets.

GFL vs EXP Match Details, Match 8

The eighth match of Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 9 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GFL vs EXP, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 8

Date and Time: November 9, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GFL vs EXP Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center has been a batting paradise. High scores have been quite common and the shorter boundaries have also helped batters to free their arms and look for the big hits consistently.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111.2

Average second innings score: 72.4

GFL vs EXP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

G Force Lions: L-L-L

The Expendables: W-L-L

GFL vs EXP probable playing 11s for today’s match

G Force Lions Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

G Force Lions Probable Playing 11

Haider Ali Butt, Asjar Ashfaq, Atta-ur-Rehman, Irfan Ali-II, Muhammad Rashid, Vineeth Nair-I, Shabeer Kunhimarakkar (wk), Casper Olivier, Ishaan Khan, Romello Ceasario Ariff, and Clive Alfonso (c).

The Expendables Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

The Expendables Probable Playing 11

Pratik Shettigar (wk), Imran Shaikh, Fawad Ghafoor, Shane Alam (c), Fahad Alhashmi, BD Thaker, Junzab Eisar, Akbar Bosan, Vikram Nayak, Adel Farooq, and Zeeshan Durrani.

GFL vs EXP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Eisar (2 matches, 12 runs, Strike Rate: 171.43)

Although J Eisar doesn’t have a lot of runs to his name, he did show plenty of aggression in the opening game against Rasai and scored at a rate of 200.

Top Batter pick

V Kumar (1 match, 3 wickets, Average: 4.00)

Despite being listed as a batter, V Kumar has had a massive influence with the ball. In the only game that he has played so far, he has already taken three wickets at an average of 4.00 and has an economy rate of 6.00.

Top All-rounder pick

A Farooq (3 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 15.00)

A Farooq has done a decent job with the ball in hand. He has scalped three wickets so far, but he has been expensive, leaking runs at an economy rate of 11.25.

Top Bowler pick

A Ur Rehman (3 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 19.00)

A Ur Rehman has also grabbed three wickets for his side in three games thus far. He has a bowling average of 19.00.

GFL vs EXP match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Durrani

Z Durrani is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped seven wickets at an average of 5.86 and has an economy of 6.83. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your GFL vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Ghafoor

F Ghafoor has done a great job as an all-rounder. He has amassed 29 runs at a strike rate of over 126 and has already picked up three wickets at an average of 15.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GFL vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Z Durrani 7 wickets 239 points A Ur Rehman 3 wickets 136 points F Ghafoor 29 runs and 3 wickets 131 points V Kumar 3 wickets 109 points A Farooq 3 wickets 104 points

GFL vs EXP match expert tips

Z Durrani has been in magnificent form while bowling and he could prove to be the X factor in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

GFL vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

GFL vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: J Eisar, P Shettigar

Batters: F Ghafoor, V Kumar, R Shahzad

All-rounders: Z Durrani, A Farooq, M Van Wyk

Bowlers: A Ur Rehman, F Alhashmi, E Kivedo

GFL vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

GFL vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: J Eisar, P Shettigar

Batters: F Ghafoor, V Kumar, S Alam

All-rounders: Z Durrani, A Farooq, H Ali Butt

Bowlers: A Ur Rehman, F Alhashmi, E Kivedo

