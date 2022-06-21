GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match 6

Guyana Women (GY-W) will take on the Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) in the sixth match of the Women's Super50 Cup 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Leeward Islands Women had a disappointing start to the tournament, losing by eight wickets to Trinidad and Tobago Women. Tiffany Thorpe, Melicia Clarke, and Arsheena Freeman's poor batting form is a matter of concern for the team, as the team managed only 132 runs while batting first.

Guyana Women, on the other hand, had their previous match called off and are yet to play their first game of the tournament.

It will be a crucial game for both teams, as the winner will almost certainly advance to the semi-finals. Fans can expect a thrilling game in Guyana on Tuesday.

GY-W vs LWI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

GY-W XI

Shemaine Campbelle (c & wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Sherica Campbell, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Tremayne Smartt, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Lashuna Toussaint

LWI-W XI

Melicia Clarke, Rosalie Dolabaille, Tiffany Thorpe, Shawnisha Hector (c), Saneldo Willett, Arsheena Freeman, Terez Parker (wk), Amanda Edwards, Rozel Liburd, Tynetta Mckoy, Tonya Martin.

Match Details

GY-W vs LWI-W, Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: June 21, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Anything above 200 runs could be a par score.

Today’s GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: Campbelle is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who is a regular member of the West Indies national team. She batted well in the T20 Blaze tournament, scoring 108 runs at an average of 26.33 in four games.

Batters

Kumarie Persaud: She is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. She generally bats in the middle order, and while she has not had the opportunity to bat in the previous games, she will look to capitalize in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Shawnisha Hector: She had a fantastic all-round performance against Trinidad and Tobago in her previous outing, scoring 46 runs and taking one crucial wicket. Given her recent form, she could be your multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Amanda Edwards: Amanda Edwards is a genuine wicket-taker for her team. She can also bat and showed her abilities in the previous game against Trinidad and Tobago, by scoring 29 runs and claiming one wicket, making her a valuable pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 prediction team

Sheneta Grimmond (GY-W)

Rosalie Dolabaille (LWI-W)

Ashmini Munisar (GY-W)

Tiffany Thorpe (LWI-W)

Tremayne Smartt (GY-W)

Key stats for GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 prediction team

Rozel Liburd - 31 runs in her previous outing.

Cherry-Ann Fraser - Five wickets and 32 runs in four T20 Blaze games.

Mandy Mangru - 10 runs and two wickets in three T20 Blaze games.

GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction (Women's Super50 Cup 2022)

GY-W vs LWI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kumarie Persaud, Kaysia Schultz, Katana Mentore, Shawnisha Hector, Arsheena Freeman, Amanda Edwards, Rozel Liburd, Tiffany Thorpe, Melicia Clarke.

Captain: Shawnisha Hector. Vice-Captain: Cherry-Ann Fraser

GY-W vs LWI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kumarie Persaud, Kaysia Schultz, Katana Mentore, Shawnisha Hector, Arsheena Freeman, Amanda Edwards, Rozel Liburd, Tiffany Thorpe, Melicia Clarke.

Captain: Shawnisha Hector. Vice-Captain: Shemaine Campbelle

