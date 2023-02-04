IIL vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 8

Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) will lock horns with the Mideast Metals (MEM) in the sixth match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ILL vs MEM Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

The Infusion Invergy Lions will be playing their first match of the tournament. They will look to get off to a winning start and set the tone for the rest of the competition.

The Mideast Metals faced a close defeat in their last match. They batted second against the Valley Boyz. They needed to chase down 216 runs in 20 overs, but all they could manage was 199 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of their stipulated 20 overs. The Mideast Metals will look to perform better in this match and get back to winning ways.

IIL vs MEM Match Details

The eighth match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 4 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: IIL vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 8

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

IIL vs MEM Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for batting in the initial stages of the tournament. However, with time, the wicket has gotten slower and bowlers are having more say in the outcome of the matches. A close contest between the bat and the ball is expected.

IIL vs MEM Form Guide (Last match)

IIL: Playing their first match

MEM: Lost their last match

IIL vs MEM Probable Playing XIs for today's match

IIL Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Infusion Invergy Lions Probable Playing XI

Mohammad-Junaid Jawo, Muhammad Naveed, Nawaz Ahmed, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Muhammad Umar Naeem, Bilal Sheikh, Khursand Butt, Waqas Tariq, Etesham Siddiq, Ateeq Shabbir, and Bijay Chhetri.

MEM Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Mideast Metals

Faizan Awan, Mannal Siddiqui, Zar Muhmmad, Tehran Khan, Ali Anwaar, Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Asif, Hazrat Bilal, Basit Ali-I, Khurram Khawaja, and Muhammad Qaiser.

IIL vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Junaid Jawo

Muhammad Junaid bats in the top-order and has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. This makes him the safest pick from the wicketkeeper category for the match.

Batter

Mannal Siddiqui

Mannal Siddiqui got off to a good start in the tournament with a half-century in the first match. He will look to maintain his form and this makes him a safe pick from the category.

All-rounder

Tehran Khan

Tehran Khan is the best utility pick for the match. He picked up four wickets in the last match and can also play a crucial role while batting in the top order. He is a must-pick for the match.

Bowler

Etesham Siddiq

Etesham Siddiq has quite a few variations in his kitty. His ability to deceive the batters and pick up wickets, especially in death overs, makes him a crucial pick for the match.

IIL vs MEM Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Tehran Khan

Tehran Khan has the ability to impact the match with both the bat and the ball. His multi-dimensional presence on the field makes Tehran a brilliant choice for the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Bilal Sheikh

Bilal Shiekh bats in the middle-order and has the ability to give power-packed finishes to the team. He can also be useful to the team's cause with the ball in hand. Bilal will be a safe choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for IIL vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Junaid Jawo

Mannal Siddiqui

Tehran Khan

Etesham Siddiq

Bilal Sheikh

IIL vs MEM match expert tips

The pitch will favor the batters in general. But slower bowlers will be able to reap some of the benefits from the wicket. So, picking a balanced XI is the best way to go for the match.

IIL vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Jawo

Batters: A Anwaar, M Siddiqui, Z Muhammad

All-rounders: K Khawaja, Tehran Khan, Faizan Awan, Bilal Sheikh

Bowlers: H Bilal, Etesham Siddiq, M Ayub

