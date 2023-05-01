The 11th match of the Rwanda T20 League will see Kigali CC square off against the Challengers (KCC vs CHG) on Monday, May 1. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City, will host this contest.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Kigali CC have played three matches in the tournament, losing all of them, and are currently lingering at the bottom of the table. They will be desperate to win this match and get their campaign back on track.

The Challengers, on the other hand, have managed to win all three of their matches. They are currently second in the points table and will be looking to maintain their position in the top half of the table, while also building more momentum.

KCC vs CHG Match Details

The 11th game of the Rwanda T20 League will be played on May 1 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City. The match will commence at 4:45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Kigali CC vs Challengers, Match 11, Rwanda T20 League 2023.

Date and Time: May 1, 2023, Monday; 4:45 pm IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, Kigali City.

KCC vs CHG Probable Playing XIs

KCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for Kigali CC heading into this must-win encounter.

KCC Probable Playing XI

D Uwimana, K Patel, Z Hassan, M Mujtaba, H Khan, M Nadir, H Ahsan, C Watuwa, A Kanuga, R Opio, and K Charlier.

CHG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for the Challengers ahead of this Rwanda T20 League 2023 contest.

CHG Probable Playing XI

D Ndikubwimana, R Obuya, M Mustaq, D Mugisha, B Bashir Songa, S Samal, Z Bimenyimana, N Abdallah, N Eric, S Nsubuga, and D Samal.

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Ndikubwimana

D Ndiukbwimana has been in decent form with the bat in this year's Rwanda T20 League. He has the highest points amongst the players in this category for this match and hence will be a good pick for your KCC vs CHG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

R Obuya

R Obuya has been in good touch in this tournament, often contributing important runs for his team. His consistency makes him the best batter pick for your fantasy outfit for this match.

All-rounder

H Khan

H Khan has done a great job for the team in both the batting and bowling departments. His match-winning ability and prowess in multiple departments makes him the best all-rounder pick for your KCC vs CHG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

N Eric

N Eric has been in good form with the ball in this year's Rwanda T20 League. He has a knack for picking up wickets on a regular basis and that makes him the best bowler pick for your fantasy outfit for this match.

KCC vs CHG match captain and vice-captain choices

R Obuya

R Obuya's batting form has been a great asset for his team in this tournament. The consistency with which he is delivering the goods makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team for this match.

H Khan

H Khan has been in good all-round form in the tournament. He is picking up regular wickets and is also scoring runs on a consistent basis. Khan will be a safe bet to captain or vice-captain your Dream11 fantasy outfit for this match.

Five Must-Picks for KCC vs CHG, Match 11

D Ndikubwimana

R Obuya

M Mujtaba

H Khan

N Eric

KCC vs CHG Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City, will not be very easy for the batters to score runs on. Bowlers of all disciplines will enjoy the surface and hence all-rounders capable of completing their quota of overs and scoring a few runs will be the best picks for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Kigali CC vs Challengers Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: D Uwimana, D Ndikubwimana.

Batters: R Obuya, J Miyagi, Z Hassan.

All-rounders: Z Bimenyimana, H Khan, M Nadir.

Bowlers: K Charlier, S Nsubuga, N Eric.

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Kigali CC vs Challengers Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: D Uwimana, D Ndikubwimana.

Batters: R Obuya, J Miyagi, Z Hassan.

All-rounders: Z Bimenyimana, H Khan, M Nadir.

Bowlers: K Charlier, S Nsubuga, N Eric.

Poll : 0 votes