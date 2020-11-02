Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club face Padova Cricket Club in the 8th match of the ECS T10 Rome League 2020. It will be the last game of the second day and the second game of the day for both teams.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club are the only team in Group A who went through the first day without a win. They lost both games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They failed to chase down 145 (they ended up with 121) and then stumbled in a chase of 91 against Padova Cricket Club.

Padova Cricket Club will be happy with the way they bounced back after a humbling loss in their first game. They lost to Royal Roma Cricket Club by a whopping margin of 72 runs, but they came back well to defend 90 in their second game. They will be aiming to continue that momentum.

Squads to choose from

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Gohar Nisar, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo

Predicted Playing XIs

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Joy Perera (c), Ahmad Raza, Dinuk Samarawickrama, NNDS Paththuwadura, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Sami Ullah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Zahid Cheema, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk)

Advertisement

Padova Cricket Club: Rishan Kavinda, Nuwan Sameera (c), Damith Kosala, Akash Handun, Asad Ali, Radika Suren, Ghulam Abbas, Dimuthu Kalman, Ramesh Silva, Nishendra Rodrigo, Sujan Fernando (wk)

Match Details

Match: Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club

Date: November 3rd 2020, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The playing surface at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground has favoured the batters. They made merry on the first day, and we saw some tall scores being racked up. More of the same can be expected, and another high-scoring game might be on the cards despite this being the fourth game of the day.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for MKCC vs PCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Damith Kosala, Ahmad Raza, Sami Ullah, Ghulam Abbas, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Joy Perera, Akash Handun, Nuwan Sameera, NNDS Paththuwadura, Zahid Cheema, Ramesh Silva

Captain: Joy Perera Vice-captain: Ghulam Abbas

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Damith Kosala, Ahmad Raza, Sami Ullah, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Joy Perera, Akash Handun, Nuwan Sameera, NNDS Paththuwadura, Zahid Cheema, Nishendra Rodrigo

Captain: Nuwan Sameera Vice-captain: Zahid Cheema