LKL vs GS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Match 9

Lanka Lions (LKL) will take on Global Stars (GS) in the ninth match of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday.

The Lions didn’t have a great start to their campaign. They fell 19 runs short while chasing 149 in their first game against Bukit Jalil Sports School. Meanwhile, the Stars recorded a big win in their first game against UFC. They racked up 216 and won by 69 runs.

LKL vs GS Probable Playing XIs

Lanka Lions

Damith Warusavithana (c), Thusara Kodikara, Ahmad Hijas, Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Suranga Perera, Nadeen Dananjaya, Muhammad Faris Iskandar Mohd Rizal (wk), Muhammad Khairullah, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Naveen Dewinda, Neranjan Wijesinghe.

Global Stars

Ammar Hazalan (wk), Waqar Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohsan Idrees, Muhammad Faisal, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan Malik, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Fahad Hussain, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain, Nasir Abbas.

Match Details

Match: LKL vs GS

Date & Time: July 30, 2022; 7 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for pacers, and spinners might get some turn too.

Today’s LKL vs GS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ammar Hazalan is safe behind the stumps. He can be quite handy with the bat and can hit boundaries regularly.

Batters

Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara looked solid in the last game, scoring 36. He hit four fours and two sixes.

All-rounders

Ajeb Khan had a magnificent all-round game against UFC. He smashed 63 off 23 deliveries in a knock that included seven fours and five sixes. He also took 5-19.

Bowlers

Muhammad Khairullah bowled a good spell in LKL’s first game, returning figures of 2-25 from four overs.

Five best players to pick in LKL vs GS Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajeb Khan (GS): 269 points

Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik (GS): 94 points

Muhammad Khairullah (LKL): 81 points

Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain (GS): 62 points

Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara (LKL): 52 points.

Key stats for LKL vs GS Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajeb Khan: 63 runs & 5 wickets

Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik: 59 runs

Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain: 2 wickets

Muhammad Khairullah: 2 wickets

Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara: 36 runs.

LKL vs GS Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Lanka Lions vs Global Stars - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ammar Hazalan, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Ajeb Khan, Nasir Abbas, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Damith Warusavithana, Muhammad Khairullah, Waqar Haider, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain.

Captain: Ajeb Khan. Vice-captain: Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara.

Dream11 Team for Lanka Lions vs Global Stars - MCA T20 Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ammar Hazalan, Muhammad Faris Iskandar Mohd Rizal, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Ajeb Khan, Nasir Abbas, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Muhammad Khairullah, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain, Nadeen Dananjaya.

Captain: Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik. Vice-captain: Muhammad Khairullah.

