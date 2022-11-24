RIW vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 64

The 64th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Ripoll Warriors (RIW) squaring off against the Hawks (HAW) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, November 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RIW vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. The Ripoll Warriors have a lot of in-form players and will be curious to start the season on a positive note.

The Hawks will give it their all to win the match, but the Ripoll Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RIW vs HAW Match Details

The 64th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 24 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RIW vs HAW, Match 64

Date and Time: November 24, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Hira Sabadell and Pak I Care, where a total of 86 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

RIW vs HAW Form Guide

RIW - Will be playing their first match

HAW - Will be playing their first match

RIW vs HAW Probable Playing XI

RIW Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Masood (wk), Ehsan Ellahi, Nazim Muhammad, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Saqib Muhammad, Imran Hussain (c), Nadeem Hanif, Karamjit Singh, Ramanjot Grewal, Prince Dhiman, Tauseef Ahmed

HAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Kamran Zia (wk), Aamir Javid, Zain Aslam Bibi, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif (c), Zafar Farhan, Shakil Ahmed, Ameer Hamzah, Naqash Ahmad, Inzamam Gulfam, Baber Inayet

RIW vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Masood

M Masood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Zia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Ghulam

J Singh and D Ghulam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Ellahi played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Sohail

M Sohail and U Latif are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Asim is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Sanaullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Sanaullah and T Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RIW vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

M Asim

M Asim will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

M Sohail

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Sohail as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for RIW vs HAW, Match 64

M Sohail

M Asim

D Ghulam

E Ellahi

J Singh

Ripoll Warriors vs Hawks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ripoll Warriors vs Hawks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Masood, K Zia

Batters: D Ghulam, J Singh, E Ellahi

All-rounders: M Sohail, M Asim, U Latif

Bowlers: M Sanaullah, T Ahmed, S Ahmed

Ripoll Warriors vs Hawks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Masood

Batters: D Ghulam, J Singh, N Muhammad

All-rounders: M Sohail, M Asim, U Latif, P Dhiman

Bowlers: M Sanaullah, T Ahmed, S Ahmed

