SAU vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, 3rd Quarter-final

Saurashtra (SAU) will take on Vidarbha (VID) in the third quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Saurashtra are unbeaten in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 so far. They have won all five of their group stage games and are heading into the knockouts full of confidence. Meanwhile, Vidarbha returned with three wins and two losses in the group phase before beating Tripura in the pre-quarterfinals.

SAU vs VID Probable Playing 11 today

Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhade, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav

Match Details

SAU vs VID, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, 3rd Quarter-final

Date & Time: December 22nd 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur generally assists the pacers early on, with their being movement available with the new ball. However, it gets better to bat on as the game progresses.

Today’s SAU vs VID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sheldon Jackson can score vital runs at the top and is a big-match player.

Batter

Faiz Fazal has amassed 187 runs, including a century, at an average of 37.40 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 so far.

All-rounders

Prerak Mankad has been in solid touch with the bat, having mustered 262 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Moreover, he has five wickets to his name.

Atharva Taide has scored 344 runs at an average of 68.80 and also picked up four wickets in the competition.

Bowler

Yash Thakur is at the top of the wicket-taking charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having returned with 18 scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAU vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team

Prerak Mankad (SAU)

Atharva Taide (VID)

Yash Thakur (VID)

Chirag Jani (SAU)

Sheldon Jackson (SAU)

Important stats for SAU vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team

Prerak Mankad: 262 runs & 5 wickets

Chirag Jani: 10 wickets

Atharva Taide: 344 runs & 4 wickets

Yash Thakur: 18 wickets

SAU vs VID Dream 11 Prediction (Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Saurashtra vs Vidarbha - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sheldon Jackson, Faiz Fazal, Samarth Vyas, Yash Rathod, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Prerak Mankad. Vice-captain: Atharva Taide.

Dream11 Team for Saurashtra vs Vidarbha - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sheldon Jackson, Faiz Fazal, Arpit Vasavada, Yash Rathod, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Chirag Jani. Vice-captain: Yash Thakur.

