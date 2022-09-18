SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 4

Scotland Women (SC-W) will lock horns with USA Women (USA-W) in the fourth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 prediction for today's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 game.

Both teams lost their respective warm-up games, with the USA losing by 54 runs to the Bangladesh women and Scotland losing by nine runs to Zimbabwe.

Scotland's women, on the other hand, had a fantastic time during the Commonwealth qualifiers, winning five of their seven games before losing an ODI series to Ireland.

The USA women, on the other hand, have a very experienced squad that includes Geetika Kodali, Snigdha Paul, and Ritu Singh and will look to kick off their campaign on a high note.

SC-W vs USA-W, Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 between Scotland Women and USA Women will be played on September 18 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

The game is set to commence at 08.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SC-W vs USA-W, Match 4, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Date & Time: September 18, 2022, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Fancode

SC-W vs USA-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Anything above 140 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: N/A

Matches won by team bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: N/A

Average 2nd innings score: N/A

SC-W vs USA-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Scotland Women: N/A

USA Women: N/A

SC-W vs USA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Scotland Women Probable Playing XI :

Ailsa Lister, Ellen Watson, Kathryn Bryce (c), Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katie McGill, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Rachel Slater

USA Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

USA Women Probable Playing XI :

Mahika Kandanala, Disha Dhingra, Sindhu Sriharsha (c&wk), Snigdha Paul, Isani Vaghela, Anika Kolan, Lisa Ramjit, Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Suhani Thadani

SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Bryce (737 runs in 34 T20I games, Average: 28.30)

Sarah is a talented batter and has scored 737 runs at an average of 28.30 in 34 games, making her an excellent option for the wicket-keeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Abbi Aitken (122 runs & 4 wickets in 22 T20I games, Average: 11.10)

Aitken was in brilliant form with the bat in the previous series and could be a crucial pick for your SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kathryn Bryce (647 runs & 25 wickets in 26 T20I games, S.R: 98.50)

Kathryn is one of the world’s top-class all-rounders, having proved her prowess in the format. She has scored 647 runs at an impressive average of 40.40 in 26 games. She is also decent with her medium-fast bowling, making her a must-have in your SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Katherine Fraser (34 wickets in 26 T20I games; Average: 12.20)

She has been an economical bowler for her side so far and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Fraser has picked up 34 wickets in 26 games at an average of 12.20.

SC-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Katie McGill

McGill is a top all-rounder for her team and could provide valuable points with both the bat and the ball. She is also decent with her medium fast bowling, making her a must-have in your SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy team. She has amassed 158 runs while taking 30 wickets in 32 T20I matches.

Abtaha Maqsood

She is a top spin-bowling option for her team. She has picked up 30 wickets at an economy rate of 5.09 in 28 games in the format so far. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Isani Vaghela 37 runs & 3 wickets in 8 games Anika Kolan 71 runs in 8 games Saskia Horley 96 runs in 2 games Geetika Kodali 32 runs & 3 wickets in 9 games Lisa Ramjit 49 runs & 7 wickets in 9 games

SC-W vs USA-W match expert tips 4th match

Lorna Jack is a top batter who has proven to be effective in this format so far. She has scored 300 runs at an average of 14.30 and a strike rate of 74.40 in 28 games, making her a multiplier choice for the SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Head To Head League

SC-W vs USA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken, Lisa Ramjit

All-Rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Ritu Singh

Bowlers: Abtah Maqsood, Geetika Kodali, Katherine Fraser, Bhumika Bhadriraju

SC-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Grand League

SC-W vs USA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Snigadha Paul

All-Rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Ritu Singh

Bowlers: Abtah Maqsood, Geetika Kodali, Katherine Fraser, Bhumika Bhadriraju

