SOC vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 95 & 96

The 95th & 96th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see the Southern Crusaders (SOC) squaring off against the Royal Strikers (RST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SOC vs RST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Southern Crusaders have won ten of their last fifteen matches of the tournament. The Royal Strikers, on the other hand, have won thirteen of their last sixteen matches of the tournament.

The Southern Crusaders will give it their all to win the match, but the Royal Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SOC vs RST Match Details

The 95th & 96th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 23 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOC vs RST, Matches 95 & 96

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Marsa CC and Swieqi United, where a total of 181 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

SOC vs RST Form Guide

SOC - Won 10 of their last 15 matches

RST - Won 13 of their last 16 matches

SOC vs RST Probable Playing XI

SOC Playing XI

No injury updates

Affy Khan (wk), Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon (c), Michael Goonetilleke, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Basil George, Gopal Thakur, Shahin Hussain, Eardley Chandiram, Lakshitha Senavirathna

RST Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanish Mani, Rejit Abraham, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas, Uday Maclean, Manuel Augustine, Chanjal Sudarsanan (wk), Jaison Jerome (c), Clinto Paul, J Mathew

SOC vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Sudarsanan

C Sudarsanan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Singh

K Koppaka and C Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Bastiansz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Pushparajan

B George and P Pushparajan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Alocious is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Mathew

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Mathew and J Jerome. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SOC vs RST match captain and vice-captain choices

P Pushparajan

P Pushparajan will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 1201 points in the last sixteen matches of the season.

B George

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B George as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1079 points in the last thirteen matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for SOC vs RST, Matches 95 & 96

P Pushparajan

A Alocious

B George

S Thomas

J Mathew

Southern Crusaders vs Royal Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Crusaders vs Royal Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Sudarsanan

Batters: K Koppaka, C Singh, R Bastiansz

All-rounders: B George, P Pushparajan, A Alocious, S Thomas

Bowlers: J Mathew, J Jerome, M Rahman

Southern Crusaders vs Royal Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Sudarsanan

Batters: K Koppaka, C Singh

All-rounders: B George, P Pushparajan, A Alocious, S Thomas, Z Yousaf

Bowlers: J Mathew, J Jerome, M Rahman

