SPC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Capelle, Qualifier 2

Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) will lock horns with SV Kampong Cricket (KAM) in the second Qualifier of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Friday.

Sparta Cricket 1888 finished second in the league stage with six wins from their eight matches. They lost the first ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier to Veni Vedi Vici by seven runs. SV Kampong Cricket, on the other hand, finished just below their opponents in the points table, winning four out of their eight league stage matches. They won the Eliminator against Qui Vive by 51 runs.

SPC vs KAM Probable Playing 11 Today

SPC XI

Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Tom Hoornweg, Asief Hoseinbaks, Garnett Tarr (C & WK), Danish Umar, Salman Yaqub, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh, Mamoon Latif.

KAM XI

Shaheryar Butt, Vikram Chaturvedi, Mees Hoffmann (WK), Pierre Jacod, Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik (C), Kertan Nana, Alexander Roy, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Bilal Siddique.

Match Details

SPC vs KAM, Qualifier 2, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 3rd September 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle has generally favored the batsmen. Batting first should be the preferred option as the majority of the ECS T10 Capelle matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 118 runs.

Today’s SPC vs KAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Garnett Tarr: Tarr has scored 344 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 275.20 in eight matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for Sparta Cricket 1888 this season.

Batsmen

Dipesh Khardia: Khardia has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 121.05 while also picking up two wickets in seven ECS T10 Capelle outings. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Friday.

Musa Ahmad: Ahmad is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in today's match. He has scored 180 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 230-plus in six outings.

All-rounders

Usman Malik: Malik has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 393 runs and also picked up nine wickets in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Asief Hoseinbaks: Hoseinbaks is coming off a solid performance in the last game, wherein he scored 47 runs and took three wickets. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

Bowlers

Bilal Siddique: Siddique has picked up six wickets in eight matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Tom Hoornweg: Hoornweg has picked up five wickets in six ECS T10 Capelle matches and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPC vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

Usman Malik (KAM) - 904 points

Garnett Tarr (SPC) - 318 points

Asief Hoseinbaks (SPC) - 284 points

Vikram Chaturvedi (KAM) - 209 points

Kertan Nana (KAM) - 322 points

Important Stats for SPC vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

Usman Malik: 393 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 213.58 and ER - 5.94

Kertan Nana: 9 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 10.80

Vikram Chaturvedi: 124 runs in 7 matches; SR - 225.45

Garnett Tarr: 344 runs in 8 matches; SR - 275.20

Musa Ahmad: 180 runs in 8 matches; SR - 230.76

SPC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Capelle)

SPC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Garnett Tarr, Musa Ahmad, Tushar Sharma, Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Asief Hoseinbaks, Bilal Siddique, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Hoornweg.

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Garnett Tarr.

SPC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Garnett Tarr, Musa Ahmad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Tushar Sharma, Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Asief Hoseinbaks, Vikramjit Singh, Bilal Siddique, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Hoornweg.

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Garnett Tarr.

