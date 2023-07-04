TUS vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Tuskers XI (TUS) squaring off against Panthers XI (PAN) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TUS vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Panthers XI have won one of their last three matches. Tuskers XI, on the other hand, have victories in two of their three appearances. Both teams have been involved in a lone rain-abandoned game.

Panthers XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Tuskers XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TUS vs PAN Match Details

The 11th match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on July 4 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TUS vs PAN, Match 11

Date and Time: 4th July 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh pitch. Spinners will be crucial on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Panthers XI and Sharks XI, where a total of 111 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TUS vs PAN Form Guide

TUS - W W N/R

PAN - W N/R L

TUS vs PAN Probable Playing XI

TUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ragavan Ramamoorthy, A Kamaleeshwaran, N Thennavan, S Yadav, Akash Anand Kargave, Pradeep Roshan S, Fabid Ahmed ©, Karthik B Nair, R Ayyanar (wk), Satish Jangir B, Naman Sharma

PAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Neyan Kangayan, Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Akash Pugazhendi, Manik Beri, Nadeem Khan, J Manikandan, Karan Kannan, Gurvinder Singh ©, Bharat Sharma, Pankaj Yadav, S Santhosh Kumaran

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash

Y Avinash is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Rajendiran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Bhushan

B Bhushan and A Anand are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Kangayan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Ahmed

A Kamaleeshwaran and F Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Gurvinder Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Kannan and N Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K B Nair is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TUS vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

F Ahmed

F Ahmed will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 91 runs in the last two matches.

N Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Sharma as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for TUS vs PAN, Match 11

A Kamaleeshwaran

N Sharma

F Ahmed

K B Nair

Y Avinash

Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Avinash

Batters: B Bhushan, A Anand

All-rounders: F Ahmed (c), A Kamaleeshwaran, S Gurvinder Singh, N Thennavan

Bowlers: K Kannan, N Sharma (vc), K B Nair, S Yadav

Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Avinash

Batters: B Bhushan, N Kangayan

All-rounders: F Ahmed, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers: K Kannan, N Sharma (c), K B Nair (vc), S Yadav, N Thakur

