RUR vs AMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 32

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on Amerat Royals (AMR) in the 32nd match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday.

Ruwi Rangers are on a roll, having won four of their last five games, and are sitting atop the points table. They will be confident going into this match after defeating Amerat Royals by ten wickets in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Amerat Royals won their most recent encounter after suffering two consecutive defeats, and they will hope to maintain their winning run.

RUR vs AMR Probable Playing XIs

RUR

Mujibur Imran Ali, Hanan Riznan, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali (c), I Alam, Mohammed Rafi, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohit Patel, Mohamed Usmani (wk), Aditya Girish, Arif Al Balushi

AMR

Pratik Athavale (wk), Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale (c), Rafiullah-M, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Hemal Tandel, Utkarsh Sahu, Vinayak Shukla, Sparsh Tewari, Manish Rawat.

Match Details

Match: RUR vs AMR, Oman D10 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: March 21, 2022; 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game awaits at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, with hardly any assistance available for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat.

130 is likely to be a par score on this track.

Today's RUR vs AMR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Pratik Athavale: He is a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He played a fiery 23-run innings at a strike rate of 191.67 in his previous game and is expected to do so again.

Batters

Akshay Patel: Akshay is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 246 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.00. He is a must-have in your RUR vs AMR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rafiullah-M: He has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 10.54 in seven matches and is at the top of the list with the most wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mohammad Sanuth: He has picked up nine wickets in five Oman D10 2022 games so far. Sanuth could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in RUR vs AMR Dream11 prediction team

Shafqat Ullah (RUR): 264 points.

Wasim Ali (RUR): 302 points.

Hemal Tandel (AMR): 256 points.

Key stats for RUR vs AMR Dream11 prediction team

Jiten Ramanandi - Eight wickets in seven games; bowling average: 13.62.

Hassnain Ali - Seven wickets in six games; bowling average: 13.57.

Khalid Kail - 196 runs in seven games; batting average: 32.66.

RUR vs AMR Dream11 Prediction

RUR vs AMR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Usmani, Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Vinayak Shukla, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah-M, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohit Patel, Hemal Tandel

Captain: Rafiullah-M. Vice-captain: Wasim Ali.

RUR vs AMR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pratik Athavale , Akshay Patel, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Vinayak Shukla, Mehran Khan, Hanan Riznan, Rafiullah-M, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohit Patel, Hemal Tandel

Captain: Rafiullah-M. Vice-captain: Jiten Ramanandi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar