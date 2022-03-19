RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 23

Ruwi Rangers will take on Darsait Titans in the 23rd match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.
Ruwi Rangers are in exciting form in the competition. They have won four of the five matches they've played and are on top of the table. The likes of Khalid Kail and Sanuth Ibrahim have been match-winners for them and Ruwi Rangers will be the favorites to win here as well.
The Darsait Titans, on the other hand, have had a polar opposite campaign. They have lost all five of their matches and are almost out of the competition. They are currently in the seventh spot in the standings.
RUR vs DAT Probable Playing 11 Today
RUR XI
Hanan Riznan, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Khalid Kail, Shafqat Ullah, Wasim Ali, Mohamed Usmani (wk), Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Mohit Patel, Hasnain Ali, Kaleemullah
DAT XI
Khurram Khan (wk), Arjun Kumar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ubaid Ullah, Amanpreet Sirah, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Chaminda Lakmal, Imran Mohammad, Yagnik Pandya, Ikram Sadaat (c), Chaitra Thanki
Match Details
RUR vs DAT, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 23
Date and Time: March 19, 2022, 9:15 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Pitch Report
Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.
Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.
Today's RUR vs DAT Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
K Khan is a wonderful choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He'd like to return to his best form after firing blanks in the last couple of matches.
Batters
Despite being listed as a batter, A Sirah has been a wonderful all-round asset for the Darsait Titans. He has scored 22 runs but has also chipped in with six wickets for his side.
K Kail is the most in-form player for the Ruwi Rangers at the moment and is expected to have a top performance here as well. He has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 225.
All-rounders
S Ibrahim has been playing at a very high level with both the bat as well as the ball. He is having a sensational campaign and has scored 82 runs while also picking up nine wickets. Ibrahim will be a fantastic captaincy option for your RUR vs DAT Dream11 fantasy side.
Bowlers
U Ullah is the leading run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker for the Darsait Titans. He has done phenomenally well and has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 152.38. He has also picked up seven wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs DAT Dream11 prediction team
S Ibrahim (RUR) – 415 points
U Ullah (DAT) – 390 points
A Sirah (DAT) – 3325 points
K Kail (RUR) – 282 points
H Ali (RUR) – 240 points
Important stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 prediction team
S Ibrahim: 82 runs and 9 wickets
U Ullah: 96 runs and 7 wickets
A Sirah: 22 runs and 6 wickets
K Kail: 153 runs
Z Maqsood: 66 runs and 2 wickets
RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Khan, A Sirah, K Kail, I Sadaat, S Ullah, S Ibrahim, J Ramanandi, Z Maqsood, U Ullah, H Ali, M Patel
Captain: S Ibrahim, Vice-Captain: K Kail
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Khan, A Sirah, K Kail, S Ullah, W Ali, S Ibrahim, J Ramanandi, Z Maqsood, U Ullah, H Ali, M Patel
Captain: U Ullah, Vice-Captain: A Sirah.