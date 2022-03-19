RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 23

Ruwi Rangers will take on Darsait Titans in the 23rd match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

Ruwi Rangers are in exciting form in the competition. They have won four of the five matches they've played and are on top of the table. The likes of Khalid Kail and Sanuth Ibrahim have been match-winners for them and Ruwi Rangers will be the favorites to win here as well.

The Darsait Titans, on the other hand, have had a polar opposite campaign. They have lost all five of their matches and are almost out of the competition. They are currently in the seventh spot in the standings.

RUR vs DAT Probable Playing 11 Today

RUR XI

Hanan Riznan, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Khalid Kail, Shafqat Ullah, Wasim Ali, Mohamed Usmani (wk), Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Mohit Patel, Hasnain Ali, Kaleemullah

DAT XI

Khurram Khan (wk), Arjun Kumar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ubaid Ullah, Amanpreet Sirah, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Chaminda Lakmal, Imran Mohammad, Yagnik Pandya, Ikram Sadaat (c), Chaitra Thanki

Match Details

RUR vs DAT, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: March 19, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today's RUR vs DAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Khan is a wonderful choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He'd like to return to his best form after firing blanks in the last couple of matches.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, A Sirah has been a wonderful all-round asset for the Darsait Titans. He has scored 22 runs but has also chipped in with six wickets for his side.

K Kail is the most in-form player for the Ruwi Rangers at the moment and is expected to have a top performance here as well. He has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 225.

All-rounders

S Ibrahim has been playing at a very high level with both the bat as well as the ball. He is having a sensational campaign and has scored 82 runs while also picking up nine wickets. Ibrahim will be a fantastic captaincy option for your RUR vs DAT Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

U Ullah is the leading run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker for the Darsait Titans. He has done phenomenally well and has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 152.38. He has also picked up seven wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs DAT Dream11 prediction team

S Ibrahim (RUR) – 415 points

U Ullah (DAT) – 390 points

A Sirah (DAT) – 3325 points

K Kail (RUR) – 282 points

H Ali (RUR) – 240 points

Important stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 prediction team

S Ibrahim: 82 runs and 9 wickets

U Ullah: 96 runs and 7 wickets

A Sirah: 22 runs and 6 wickets

K Kail: 153 runs

Z Maqsood: 66 runs and 2 wickets

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Today

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Khan, A Sirah, K Kail, I Sadaat, S Ullah, S Ibrahim, J Ramanandi, Z Maqsood, U Ullah, H Ali, M Patel

Captain: S Ibrahim, Vice-Captain: K Kail

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Khan, A Sirah, K Kail, S Ullah, W Ali, S Ibrahim, J Ramanandi, Z Maqsood, U Ullah, H Ali, M Patel

Captain: U Ullah, Vice-Captain: A Sirah.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar