RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023, Semi-final 1

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on the Darsait Titans (DAT) in the first semi-final of the Oman D20 2023 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Ruwi Rangers have had a flawless Oman D20 2023 campaign so far. They have won all seven of their matches and are atop the standings with 14 points. The Darsait Titans, meanwhile, have had a pretty mixed campaign. They have won three matches and have lost on four occasions. The Titans finished fourth in the table with six points.
RUR vs DAT Match Details, Oman D20 2023
The first semi-final of Oman D20 2023 will be played on January 23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
RUR vs DAT, Oman D20 2023, Semi-final 1
Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, 4:00 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
RUR vs DAT Pitch Report
The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced surface, having assisted both bowlers and batters. Spinners could prove crucial here.
Last 5 matches (Oman D20 2023)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 151
Average second-innings score: 140.4
RUR vs DAT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Ruwi Rangers: W-W-W-W-W
Darsait Titans: L-W-L-W-L
RUR vs DAT probable playing 11s for today’s match
Ruwi Rangers injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Ruwi Rangers Probable Playing 11
Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Mujibur Imran Ali, Muhammad Zahid-ll, Mohammed Rafi, Wasim Ali, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (C), Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah.
Darsait Titans injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Darsait Titans Probable Playing 11
Khurram Khan, Rahil Daniyal Habibullah, Ikram Sadaat, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Afzal Khan, Shaik Sahil, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Abbas Khan, Karan Kannan.
RUR vs DAT Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
K Khan (7 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 139.76)
K Khan has scored 116 runs at a strike rate close to 140 in the Oman D20 2023 so far.
Top Batter pick
L Mudunkothge (7 matches, 213 runs, Strike Rate: 113.30)
L Mudunkothge is the leading run-scorer for the Darsait Titans. He has slammed 213 runs in seven games at an average of 35.50 but needs to work on his strike rate.
Top All-rounder pick
Z Maqsood (7 matches, 86 runs and 8 wickets)
Z Maqsood has amassed 86 runs in seven innings but has been fabulous with the ball. Maqsood is the leading wicket-taker for his side with eight scalps to his name.
Top Bowler pick
M Rafi (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.56)
M Rafi has done a great job with the ball, taking six wickets in four games at a stellar economy rate of 5.56.
RUR vs DAT match captain and vice-captain choices
M Nadeem
M Nadeem has been nothing short of sensational so far. He is the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 185 runs at an average of 92.50 and a strike rate of close to 150. Nadeem is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 11 scalps at an average of 13.82. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Team.
H Rizwan
H Rizwan is the leading scorer for the Ruwi Rangers, having hammered 212 runs in six innings at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 130.86. He has also taken two wickets.
5 Must-picks with players stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
RUR vs DAT match expert tips
M Nadeem has been head and shoulders clear of everyone else. He is a must-have multiplier pick in your RUR vs DAT Dream11 fantasy team.
RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi Final 1, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: H Rizwan (vc), K Khan
Batters: L Mudunkothge, M Imran Ali, K Kail
All-rounders: M Nadeem (c), Z Maqsood, W Ali, M Khan
Bowlers: M Rafi, U Ullah
RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi Final 1, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: H Rizwan, K Khan
Batters: L Mudunkothge, K Kannan, K Kail
All-rounders: M Nadeem, Z Maqsood (c), W Ali (vc)
Bowlers: M Rafi, U Ullah, M Yusuf