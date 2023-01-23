RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023, Semi-final 1

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on the Darsait Titans (DAT) in the first semi-final of the Oman D20 2023 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Ruwi Rangers have had a flawless Oman D20 2023 campaign so far. They have won all seven of their matches and are atop the standings with 14 points. The Darsait Titans, meanwhile, have had a pretty mixed campaign. They have won three matches and have lost on four occasions. The Titans finished fourth in the table with six points.

RUR vs DAT Match Details, Oman D20 2023

The first semi-final of Oman D20 2023 will be played on January 23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RUR vs DAT, Oman D20 2023, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RUR vs DAT Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced surface, having assisted both bowlers and batters. Spinners could prove crucial here.

Last 5 matches (Oman D20 2023)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 151

Average second-innings score: 140.4

RUR vs DAT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ruwi Rangers: W-W-W-W-W

Darsait Titans: L-W-L-W-L

RUR vs DAT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ruwi Rangers injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ruwi Rangers Probable Playing 11

Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Mujibur Imran Ali, Muhammad Zahid-ll, Mohammed Rafi, Wasim Ali, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (C), Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah.

Darsait Titans injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Darsait Titans Probable Playing 11

Khurram Khan, Rahil Daniyal Habibullah, Ikram Sadaat, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Afzal Khan, Shaik Sahil, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Abbas Khan, Karan Kannan.

RUR vs DAT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Khan (7 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 139.76)

K Khan has scored 116 runs at a strike rate close to 140 in the Oman D20 2023 so far.

Top Batter pick

L Mudunkothge (7 matches, 213 runs, Strike Rate: 113.30)

L Mudunkothge is the leading run-scorer for the Darsait Titans. He has slammed 213 runs in seven games at an average of 35.50 but needs to work on his strike rate.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Maqsood (7 matches, 86 runs and 8 wickets)

Z Maqsood has amassed 86 runs in seven innings but has been fabulous with the ball. Maqsood is the leading wicket-taker for his side with eight scalps to his name.

Top Bowler pick

M Rafi (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.56)

M Rafi has done a great job with the ball, taking six wickets in four games at a stellar economy rate of 5.56.

RUR vs DAT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nadeem

M Nadeem has been nothing short of sensational so far. He is the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 185 runs at an average of 92.50 and a strike rate of close to 150. Nadeem is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 11 scalps at an average of 13.82. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

H Rizwan

H Rizwan is the leading scorer for the Ruwi Rangers, having hammered 212 runs in six innings at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 130.86. He has also taken two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Nadeem 185 runs and 11 wickets 646 points H Rizwan 212 runs and 2 wickets 411 points Z Maqsood 86 runs and 8 wickets 391 points W Ali 43 runs and 6 wickets 376 points L Mudunkothge 213 runs 368 points

RUR vs DAT match expert tips

M Nadeem has been head and shoulders clear of everyone else. He is a must-have multiplier pick in your RUR vs DAT Dream11 fantasy team.

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi Final 1, Head to Head League

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Semi Final 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Rizwan (vc), K Khan

Batters: L Mudunkothge, M Imran Ali, K Kail

All-rounders: M Nadeem (c), Z Maqsood, W Ali, M Khan

Bowlers: M Rafi, U Ullah

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi Final 1, Grand League

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Semi Final 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Rizwan, K Khan

Batters: L Mudunkothge, K Kannan, K Kail

All-rounders: M Nadeem, Z Maqsood (c), W Ali (vc)

Bowlers: M Rafi, U Ullah, M Yusuf

