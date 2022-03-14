RUR vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Oman D10 2022 League has Ruwi Rangers (RUR) taking on the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Al Amerat on Monday.

Both Ghubrah Giants and Ruwi Rangers started their Oman D10 2022 campaigns with big wins over the weekend. While the Giants made light work of Khuwair, Ruwi outbatted Bousher in a high-scoring affair. Ruwi boast a strong batting unit, and the Giants possess a slew of all-rounders, including Dean Foxcroft, who was part of the PSL earlier in the year. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Al Amerat.

RUR vs GGI Probable Playing 11 Today

RUR XI

Mohammad Sanuth (c), Mohamed Usmani (wk), Gustav Burger, Khalid Kail, Shafqatullah, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohit Patel, Hassnain Ali, Mohammed Rafi, Hanan Riznan and Imran Ali Jr

GGI XI

Ghazanfar Iqbal, Pranav Mehta (wk), Kashif Ali, Dean Foxcroft, Mohsin Qureshi, Ahmed Khan (c), Aqil Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Adeel Abbas, Shehbaz Nasar and Abdullah Faizan

Match Details

RUR vs GGI, Oman D10 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 14th March 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a high-scoring fixture beckons in Al Amerat with the bowlers likely to get some help as well. While the pacers will find swing with the new ball, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat under lights. There should be some spin on offer for the spinners, but the square dimensions of the ground could go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum on this surface.

Today’s RUR vs GGI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamed Usmani: Although Mohamed Usmani didn't get a chance to bat in the previous game for Ruwi, he is capable of hitting the ball long. Usmani is also quite handy with the gloves, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Dean Foxcroft: Dean Foxcroft is the star attraction in the Ghubrah Giants' set-up and rightly so. Foxcroft was part of the Lahore Qalandars' PSL-winning campaign earlier in the year and has some experience to fall back on. With Foxcroft bound to play a big role with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your RUR vs GGI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kashif Ali: Kashif Ali had a brilliant outing in the Giants' previous game, scoring some quick runs in the middle order and also picking up two wickets. Given the all-round value that Kashif adds to the Giants side, he should find a place in most RUR vs GGI Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Hassnain Ali: Hassnain Ali was decent in the previous game for Ruwi, but there is still some room for improvement. Operating in the powerplay overs, Hassnain can be backed to pick up a wicket or two with his swing bowling ability. Given the conditions on offer, Hassnain is a decent player to have in your Dream11 team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RUR vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Kail (RUR)

Ghazanfar Iqbal (GGI)

Kashif Ali (GGI)

Important stats for RUR vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Kail - 51(26) in the previous game vs Bousher Busters

Mohsin Qureshi - 2/13 in the previous game vs Khuwair Warriors

Kashif Ali - 44(20) and 2/10 in the previous game vs Khuwair Warriors

RUR vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D10 2022)

RUR vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Usmani, D Foxcroft, K Kail, S Ullah, S Ibrahim, G Iqbal, J Ramanandi, K Ali, H Ali, A Khan and M Qureshi.

Captain: D Foxcroft. Vice-captain: S Ibrahim.

RUR vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Mehta, D Foxcroft, K Kail, S Ullah, S Ibrahim, G Burger, J Ramanandi, K Ali, H Ali, A Khan and M Qureshi.

Captain: D Foxcroft. Vice-captain: K Kail.

