RUR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 14

Ruwi Rangers will take on Khuwair Warriors in the 14th match of the Oman D20 on Monday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Turf 1, Oman.

Ruwi Rangers have won one game and lost one of the two encounters they have played so far. They are currently in fifth spot on the points table. The Mohammad Sanuth-led side will be aiming to move up the standings before the tournament progresses to the business end.

Meanwhile, the Khuwair Warriors are enjoying a strong run in the tournament as they have registered two wins and one defeat so far and are positioned in second spot in the points table. Aamir Kaleem-led's side will be keen to take pole position going into this encounter.

RUR vs KHW Probable Playing XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Mohammad Sanuth (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Gustav Burger, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Imran Ali jr, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel

Khuwair Warriors

Aamir Kaleem (c), Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Sean Nowak, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Amir Ali, Arjun Dhiman, Afzal Khan, Sajeed Ahmed, Danish Mohammad, Muzahir Raza, Rubel Satter

Match Details

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors, Match 14, Oman D20.

Date and Time: December 27th, 2021, Monday; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Turf 1, Oman.

Pitch Report

The wicket has offered assistance to the batters in the initial overs, and subsequently to the slow bowlers in the middle overs. We can expect batting first teams to create pressure right from ball one. Scores above 180 would be tough to chase down.

Today's RUR vs KHW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Naseem Kushi: Mohammad Naseem Kushi has so far scored 21 runs in two innings. Moreover, he has been quite an important player behind the wickets. Most of the fantasy points come from behind the stumps for Naseem.

Batters

Zeeshan Siddique: Zeeshan Siddique is the leading run-scorer for Khuwair Warriors with 124 runs in just three innings at an average of 41.33. He strikes the ball at 165.33 and he will go down as a valuable player for this encounter.

Sean Nowak: Sean Nowak has so far scored 70 runs from three innings at an average of 35. His strike rate of 200 would be a nightmare for all bowlers in the tournament.

All-rounders

Muzahir Raza: Muzahir Raza is the leading wicket-taker for the Khuwair Warriors with nine scalps from three innings at an average of 9.44. His economy of 8 is also decent in the competition.

Aamir Kaleem: Aamir Kaleem has so far scored 99 runs in three innings at an average of 33. He has also picked up two wickets from three innings and would be eager to add more runs and wickets to his tally.

Bowlers

Muhammad Nadeem: Muhammad Nadeem has so far picked up four wickets from two innings. Interestingly, Nadeem is the only player to pick up a hat-trick in this tournament.

Danish Mohammad: Danish has picked up one wicket and scored 49 runs so far in three innings. He would be valuable in both batting and bowling departments.

Five best players to pick in RUR vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

Muzahir Raza (KHW) - 298 Points

Aamir Kaleem (KHW) - 218 Points

Zeeshan Siddique (KHW) - 193 Points

Wasim Ali (RUR) - 203 Points

Arjun Suresh Dhiman (KHW) - 158 Points

RUR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Today (Match 14)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Naseem Kushi, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Khalid Kali, Sean Nowak, Muzahir Raza, Aamir Kaleem, Arjun Suresh Dhiman, Wasim Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Danish Mohammad

Captain: Muzahir Raza. Vice-Captain: Aamir Kaleem.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muzaffar Shiralkar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Khalid Kali, Imran Ali, Muzahir Raza, Aamir Kaleem, Sanuth Ibrahim, Wasim Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Danish Mohammad

Captain: Wasim Ali. Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Siddiqui.

Edited by Parimal