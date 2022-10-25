RUR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 42

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will lock horns with the Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in match 42 of the Oman D10 2022 on Tuesday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at RUR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

The Khuwair Warriors have only won one of their last five games and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. The Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games.

The Khuwair Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the Ruwi Rangers are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RUR vs KHW Match Details

The 42nd match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 25 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RUR vs KHW, Match 42

Date and Time: October 25, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Amerat Royals and Ruwi Rangers, where a total of 229 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

RUR vs KHW Form Guide

RUR - W L W W W

KHW - L L L W L

RUR vs KHW Probable Playing XI

RUR Playing XI

No major injury updates

Naseem Khushi (wk), Hannan Rizwan, Mujibur Imran Ali, Khalid Kail, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Mohamed Mubarak, Hasnain Ali, Mohammed Rafi, Kaleemullah

KHW Playing XI

No major injury updates

Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Arsalan Bashir, Sean Nowak, Danish Mohammad, Adeel Abbas-I, Aamir Kaleem, Usama Aqeel Ahmad, Asim Kamal, Mohammad Arafat-I, Muqeet Ahmed, Aryan Bisht

RUR vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Naseem

M Naseem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Shiralkar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Kail

A Bashir and K Kail are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Rizwan has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Kaleem

A Kaleem and M Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Arafat and H Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rafi is another good pick for today's match.

RUR vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kaleem

A Kaleem will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He smashed 29 runs and took three wickets in the last match against Ruwi Rangers.

W Ali

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make W Ali the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He smashed 10 runs and took two wickets in the last match against the Khuwair Warriors.

5 Must-Picks for RUR vs KHW, Match 42

M Khan

A Kaleem

W Ali

K Kail

H Ali

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Naseem

Batters: K Kail, A Bashir, H Rizwan

All-rounders: W Ali, M Khan, A Kaleem, S Nowak

Bowlers: M Rafi, H Ali, M Arafat

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Naseem

Batters: K Kail, A Bashir, D Mohammad

All-rounders: W Ali, A Kaleem, S Nowak

Bowlers: M Rafi, H Ali, M Arafat, A Kamal

