RUR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 13

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in the 13th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday.

Ruwi Rangers performed admirably in their first two games, with Sanuth Ibrahim excelling with both bat and ball. They will look to continue that against the Warriors, who have had a poor start to their campaign. The Warriors are looking for their first win in the competition.

RUR vs KHW Probable Playing XIs

RUR

Mohammad Sanuth (c), Shafqatullah, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohamed Usmani (wk), Naseem Khushi, Hasnain Ali, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel, Hannan Rizwan.

KHW

Aamir Kaleem (c), Danish Mohammad, Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (wk), Amir Ali, Muzahir Raza, Azam Ali, Arjun Dhiman, Afzal Khan, Muqeet Ahmed, Aditya Parag, Sajeed Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: RUR vs KHW, Oman D10 2022, Match 13.

Date and Time: March 16, 2022; 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Pacers may not get much movement early on. The pitch is unlikely to change significantly during the game, with 130 likely to be a par score. Both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss.

Today's RUR vs KHW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuttiraja Karuth: He is a top-quality wicketkeeper batter who can score crucial runs for his team. He scored 29 runs at a strike rate of 207.14 in his previous game.

Batters

Khalid Kail: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Ruwi Rangers. He has scored 100 runs at an average of 33.33 in three games. He is a must-have in your RUR vs KHW Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sanuth Ibrahim: Ibrahim was the standout player in RUR's victories thus far, shining with both bat and the ball. With the all-rounder expected to play a key role in this game too, he is a must-have in your RUR vs KHW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Hasnain Ali: He is a genuine wicket-taker. He has taken two wickets in three games this tournament at an economy rate of 21.00. Ali could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in RUR vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

Arjun Suresh Dhiman (KHW): 144 points.

Shafqat Ullah (RUR): 83 points.

Syed Amir Ali (KHW): 157 points.

Key stats for RUR vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

Danish Mohammad - 61 runs and one wicket in three games; batting average: 30.50.

Mohammad Sanuth - 78 runs and seven wickets in three games; bowling average: 7.85.

Jiten Ramanandi - 5 wickets in three games; bowling average: 9.80.

RUR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction

RUR vs KHW Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Usmani, Khalid Kail, Shafqatullah, Afzal Khan, Mohammad Sanuth, Aamir Kaleem, Jiten Ramanandi, Arjun Dhiman, Muzahir Raza, Hasnain Ali, Mohit Patel.

Captain: Mohammad Sanuth. Vice-captain: Aamir Kaleem.

RUR vs KHW Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan, Azam Ali, Khalid Kail, Shafqatullah, Mohammad Sanuth, Aamir Kaleem, Jiten Ramanandi, Amir Ali, Muzahir Raza, Hasnain Ali, Mohit Patel.

Captain: Mohammad Sanuth. Vice-captain: Jiten Ramanandi.

Edited by Bhargav