RUR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 19

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 19th match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday.

Ruwi Rangers have been in good form in the Oman D20 2021, having returned with two wins, one loss and a no-result. They are currently second in the points table. Bousher Busters, meanwhile, occupy the penultimate position in the standings. They have one win, three losses and one no-result to their name.

RUR vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today

Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Khalid Kail, Imran Ali-I, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sanuth Ibrahim, Wasim Ali, Gustav Burger, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel-I

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Hammad Ifraq, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Asif Khan-III, Shahbaz Shah, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Mehedi Hasan-I

Match Details

RUR vs BOB, Match 19, Oman D20 2021

Date & Time: December 29th 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the track will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s RUR vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi is more than capable with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Adnan Sulehri has accumulated 106 runs in two Oman D20 2021 games.

All-rounders

Ajay Lalcheta has scored 99 runs and picked up five wickets in the Oman D20 2021 so far.

Wasim Ali has been in fine form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 93 runs and taken five wickets in the tournament.

Bowler

Muhammad Nadeem has bowled beautifully, returning with six wickets in the Oman D20 2021 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajay Lalcheta (BOB): 312 points

Wasim Ali (RUR): 283 points

Sufyan Mehmood (BOB): 215 points

Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 210 points

Fawad Ali-I (BOB): 190 points

Important stats for RUR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Wasim Ali: 93 runs & 5 wickets

Muhammad Nadeem: 6 wickets

Ajay Lalcheta: 99 runs & 5 wickets

Sufyan Mehmood: 41 runs & 5 wickets

RUR vs BOB Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Khalid Kail, Imran Ali-I, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Wasim Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Shah, Muhammad Nadeem, Fawad Ali-I

Captain: Wasim Ali. Vice-captain: Ajay Lalcheta.

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Abdul Rauf-I, Khalid Kail, Imran Ali-I, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Wasim Ali, Bilal Shah, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah

Captain: Muhammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Sufyan Mehmood.

