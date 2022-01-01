RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021-22, Match 27

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on the Darsait Titans (DAT) in match number 26 of the Oman D20 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.
Ruwi Rangers sit pretty at the top of the points table with four wins, one loss and one no-result. The Darsait Titans, meanwhile, are second in the standings. They have four wins and two losses to their name.
RUR vs DAT Probable Playing 11 today
Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sanuth Ibrahim, Wasim Ali, Gustav Burger, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel-I
Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Chaminda Lakmal, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Khawar Ali, Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah
Match Details
RUR vs DAT, Match 27, Oman D20 2021-22
Date & Time: January 1st 2021, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Pitch Report
The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while it will assist the spinners, the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.
Today’s RUR vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Naseem Khushi seems to be in good touch with the bat, scoring 92 runs at a strike rate of 224.39.
Batters
Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge has accumulated 194 runs at a strike rate of 132.88.
All-rounders
Wasim Ali has contributed excellently with both the bat and ball. He has taken seven wickets and scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 136.78.
Sachin Kumar Jagra has chipped in with 73 runs and picked up nine wickets.
Bowlers
Muhammad Nadeem has been in top form with the ball, returning with seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.45.
Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team
Wasim Ali (RUR): 383 points
Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 379 points
Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge (DAT): 298 points
Jitenkumar Ramanandi (RUR): 282 points
Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 273 points
Important stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team
Wasim Ali: 119 runs & 7 wickets
Jitenkumar Ramanandi: 7 wickets
Muhammad Nadeem: 7 wickets
Sachin Kumar Jagra: 73 runs & 9 wickets
Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge: 194 runs
RUR vs DAT Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021-22)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Khalid Kail, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt
Captain: Wasim Ali. Vice-captain: Sachin Kumar Jagra.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Zohaib Amanat, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Wasim Ali, Amanpreet Sirah, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Ubaid Ullah
Captain: Jitenkumar Ramanandi. Vice-captain: Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge.