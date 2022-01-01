RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021-22, Match 27

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on the Darsait Titans (DAT) in match number 26 of the Oman D20 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

Ruwi Rangers sit pretty at the top of the points table with four wins, one loss and one no-result. The Darsait Titans, meanwhile, are second in the standings. They have four wins and two losses to their name.

RUR vs DAT Probable Playing 11 today

Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sanuth Ibrahim, Wasim Ali, Gustav Burger, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel-I

Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Chaminda Lakmal, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Khawar Ali, Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah

Match Details

RUR vs DAT, Match 27, Oman D20 2021-22

Date & Time: January 1st 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while it will assist the spinners, the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s RUR vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi seems to be in good touch with the bat, scoring 92 runs at a strike rate of 224.39.

Batters

Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge has accumulated 194 runs at a strike rate of 132.88.

All-rounders

Wasim Ali has contributed excellently with both the bat and ball. He has taken seven wickets and scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 136.78.

Sachin Kumar Jagra has chipped in with 73 runs and picked up nine wickets.

Bowlers

Muhammad Nadeem has been in top form with the ball, returning with seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.45.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Wasim Ali (RUR): 383 points

Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 379 points

Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge (DAT): 298 points

Jitenkumar Ramanandi (RUR): 282 points

Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 273 points

Important stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Wasim Ali: 119 runs & 7 wickets

Jitenkumar Ramanandi: 7 wickets

Muhammad Nadeem: 7 wickets

Sachin Kumar Jagra: 73 runs & 9 wickets

Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge: 194 runs

RUR vs DAT Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Khalid Kail, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt

Captain: Wasim Ali. Vice-captain: Sachin Kumar Jagra.

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Zohaib Amanat, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Wasim Ali, Amanpreet Sirah, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Ubaid Ullah

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jitenkumar Ramanandi. Vice-captain: Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge.

Edited by Samya Majumdar