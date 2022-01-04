RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021-22, Super Four Match 3

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on the Darsait Titans (DAT) in the third Super Four fixture of the Oman D20 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday.

The Ruwi Rangers have been the best team in the Oman D20 2021-22 so far. They finished with six wins from seven games in the league stage before winning their Super Four 1 encounter comprehensively. Meanwhile, the Darsait Titans have been inconsistent in the Oman D20 2021-22. They won four and lost three in the league phase before losing their Super Four encounter.

RUR vs DAT Probable Playing 11 today

Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Gustav Burger, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel-I

Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali (c), Sachin Kumar Jagra, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Ubaid Ullah, Fayyaz Butt, Yagnik Aswin Pandya

Match Details

RUR vs DAT, Oman D20 2021-22, Super Four Match 3

Date & Time: January 4th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while it might assist the spinners, the pacers could get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s RUR vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi is one of the most highly-rated wicketkeeper-batters in Oman. He is effective with the bat and is excellent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Khurram Khan is fresh off a fine hundred and overall, he has smashed 287 runs in eight Oman D20 2021-22 innings.

All-rounder

Wasim Ali has contributed really well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 131 runs and picked up nine wickets in the Oman D20 2021-22.

Bowler

Muhammad Nadeem has been in top form with the ball, having returned with nine scalps so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Wasim Ali (RUR): 502 points

Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 424 points

Khurram Khan (DAT): 419 points

Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 396 points

Khawar Ali (DAT): 384 points

Important stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Wasim Ali: 131 runs & 9 wickets

Muhammad Nadeem: 9 wickets

Sachin Kumar Jagra: 96 runs & 9 wickets

Khurram Khan: 287 runs

RUR vs DAT Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Khalid Kail, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Sanuth Ibrahim, Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt

Captain: Wasim Ali. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Ubaid Ullah

Captain: Muhammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Khurram Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar