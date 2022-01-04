RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021-22, Super Four Match 3

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on the Darsait Titans (DAT) in the third Super Four fixture of the Oman D20 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday.
The Ruwi Rangers have been the best team in the Oman D20 2021-22 so far. They finished with six wins from seven games in the league stage before winning their Super Four 1 encounter comprehensively. Meanwhile, the Darsait Titans have been inconsistent in the Oman D20 2021-22. They won four and lost three in the league phase before losing their Super Four encounter.
RUR vs DAT Probable Playing 11 today
Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Gustav Burger, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel-I
Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali (c), Sachin Kumar Jagra, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Ubaid Ullah, Fayyaz Butt, Yagnik Aswin Pandya
Match Details
RUR vs DAT, Oman D20 2021-22, Super Four Match 3
Date & Time: January 4th 2022, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while it might assist the spinners, the pacers could get some movement with the new ball as well.
Today’s RUR vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Naseem Khushi is one of the most highly-rated wicketkeeper-batters in Oman. He is effective with the bat and is excellent behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Khurram Khan is fresh off a fine hundred and overall, he has smashed 287 runs in eight Oman D20 2021-22 innings.
All-rounder
Wasim Ali has contributed really well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 131 runs and picked up nine wickets in the Oman D20 2021-22.
Bowler
Muhammad Nadeem has been in top form with the ball, having returned with nine scalps so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team
Wasim Ali (RUR): 502 points
Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 424 points
Khurram Khan (DAT): 419 points
Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 396 points
Khawar Ali (DAT): 384 points
Important stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team
Wasim Ali: 131 runs & 9 wickets
Muhammad Nadeem: 9 wickets
Sachin Kumar Jagra: 96 runs & 9 wickets
Khurram Khan: 287 runs
RUR vs DAT Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021-22)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Khalid Kail, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Sanuth Ibrahim, Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt
Captain: Wasim Ali. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Ubaid Ullah
Captain: Muhammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Khurram Khan.